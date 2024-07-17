AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richard Clark Joins GATE Energy’s Board of Directors

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

HOUSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GATE Energy is pleased to announce that Richard Clark has joined our Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GoM), Mr. Clark has a strong track record of successful exploration and exploitation programs.

In the recent past, he served as the President of the GoM business unit for Kosmos Energy. Prior to that, he founded Deep Gulf Energy and was one of the principals that led the buy-out of the US assets of Hardy Oil and Gas to form Mariner Energy.  

Mr. Clark remarked, “I am excited to serve on GATE’s board. The GATE Energy family of companies provides best in class services in their areas of focus. The employee-owned structure is a great way to ensure good stewardship of the brand as they look to expand their footprint in the energy service space. Their depth of expertise coupled with the vision of international expansion is perfectly suited for the growth that will come in the near and long-term futures.” 

Lee Jordan, CEO of GATE Energy, said “Richard’s experience, expertise, and proven track record of leadership in the energy industry provide a significant addition to the capabilities of our Board. His knowledge and perspective will aid us in fully realizing the opportunities we foresee to further support our global client base in the planning, delivery, operation, optimization, and decommissioning phases of their assets. On behalf of our employee owners, I am both pleased and proud to welcome him to our team and am excited for our future.” 

About GATE Energy 

GATE Energy is a 100% employee-owned ESOP and family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services. 

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy.

For more details, contact: Karthik Annadorai, karthik@gate.energy 

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/richard-clark-joins-gate-energys-board-of-directors-302199511.html

SOURCE GATE Energy

