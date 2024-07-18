AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matrixport Launches the Structured Products Carnival with the Introduction of the Upgraded “SharkFin” and “Smart Trend”

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport, Asia’s largest one-stop financial services platform, has officially launched the “Structured Products Carnival” and introduced its upgraded versions of “SharkFin” and “Smart Trend” structured products. During the carnival, users who participate and invest in specified products can randomly receive interest rates increase of 0.25% to 4%, share a 30,000 PEOPLE prize pool, and have a chance to win exclusive merchandise.

As a pioneer in the industry for launching dual-currency products, Matrixport continues to focus on developing crypto-structured products to meet diverse investment needs and enhance user returns. The upgraded “SharkFin” and “Smart Trend” products provide principal protection and stable returns. They use basic annualized returns as a safety cushion, allowing investors to increase their returns during market volatility potentially.

Notably, Matrixport’s “SharkFin” and “Smart Trend” products differ from homogenous offerings in the market. They have no subscription window, allowing users to invest any time. Additionally, these products support a wide range of investment currencies with durations spanning 7 to 90 days. Currently, Matrixport offers four structured products: “SharkFin,” “Smart Trend,” “Dual Currency,” and “Snowball.”

In addition to structured products, Matrixport is actively expanding its strategy investment product. Following the successful launch of the inaugural “Private Strategy Trading Competition”, Matrixport has now introduced the “Promotion Agent Platform.” Users can log in to the platform, select qualified strategies, and earn commissions by promoting them. This platform addresses the challenge of accessing private strategy and provides additional income opportunities for agents.

Lockie Lu, Product Director at Matrixport, emphasized their commitment to expanding the Matrixport financial product portfolio and creating a user-friendly financial services platform based on user demands. The “SharkFin” and “Smart Trend” products offer low entry barriers, high potential returns, and safety features like principal protection and basic annualized returns. These features make them an excellent choice for new users exploring crypto investment. Furthermore, Matrixport recently upgraded its App for a more streamlined, user-friendly experience in early July. The latest version is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play—feel free to download and explore.

About Matrixport

Established in 2019, Matrixport stands as the world’s leading one-stop hub for crypto financial services. We are committed to building an entry-grade ecosystem for the crypto space, by providing every cryptocurrency user with an personalized super account that integrates products and services of assets trading, investment, OTC, research, and more, helping users sustainably earn from their crypto investment.

Matrixport Official Website: https://www.matrixport.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/matrixport-launches-the-structured-products-carnival-with-the-introduction-of-the-upgraded-sharkfin-and-smart-trend-302199101.html

SOURCE Matrixport

