AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

JA Solar Signs UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 28, JA Solar officially signed the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles. The company will integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its own strategy and operations, identifying relevant sustainable development goals related to the company and its value chain, and actively responsive actions to accelerate progress. By promoting gender equality and enhancing the empowerment of all women, JA Solar adheres to gender equality and equal pay for equal work, fully protecting the rights and interests of female employees and fostering an equal workplace environment.

JA Solar adheres to the principles of openness, fairness and impartiality in employment, strictly abides by relevant laws and regulations, such as the Labor Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Labor Contract Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Employment Promotion Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests, and the Provisions on the Prohibition of Using Child Labor, and in accordance with international standards such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization Conventions, establishing a sound internal management system. At the same time, JA Solar firmly implements gender equality and equal pay policies for all employees, and in accordance with a series of national laws and regulations such as the Special Regulations on the Labor Protection of Female Employees, guarantees the labor rights and interests of female employees.

Previously, JA Solar officially committed to joining the Forward Faster initiative initiated by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to accelerate progress toward achieving sustainable development goals including gender equality. JA Solar aims to achieve equal representation, participation, and leadership of women in all levels of management and to achieve equal pay for equal work by 2030.  Additionally, JA Solar hopes to create an inclusive workplace by eliminating barriers that hinder women’s entry into the workforce and creating an environment of mutual respect and empowerment for all employees.

In 2023, the total number of female employees participating in training was 368,336 person-times, with an average of 57.8 hours of training per female employee. JA Solar also attaches great importance to caring for female employees, providing them with maternity leave, parental leave, breastfeeding leave, and various special allowances. On Women’s Day, relevant benefits are provided and corresponding entertainment activities are organized. 33% of the company’s board of directors are female directors; and female supervisors account for 67% of the company’s supervisory board.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.