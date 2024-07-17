AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
First procedure in Netherlands with NaoTrac surgical navigation robot is performed at Erasmus MC Rotterdam

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

HSINCHU, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brain Navi announces the completion of its first case in Netherlands, which was successfully and safely performed at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Brain biopsy helps doctors decide the best treatment for the patient after taking a tissue sample from the brain, usually under general anesthetic.

To avoid long and frustrating registration process, NaoTrac incorporates machine vision technology, and finishes the patient and instrument registrations within 30 seconds to 3 minutes. It is an open platform, and the instrument registration is performed by the robotic arm automatically, much safer and faster.

This milestone of Brain Navi from Netherlands comes only a few months after the company announced its completion of 100 clinical case using NaoTrac.

First case, the brain tumor biopsy, using NaoTrac in Erasmus MC, Netherlands (PRNewsfoto/Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.)

NaoTrac reached to the lesion and neurosurgeon is taking out the tissue sample. (PRNewsfoto/Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.)

“We are thrilled to be working with The Neurosurgery Department of Erasmus MC to demonstrate the value that NaoTrac could bring to Dutch market. Moving forward, we aim to expand our presence in other parts of Europe, introduce this novel technology to help more surgeons and patients.” said Dr. Jerry Chen, the CEO of Brain Navi.

Dr. Arnaud Vincent, the neurosurgeon from Erasmus MC also gave his feedback after the first surgery performed in the center. “The first surgery went very well, very easy, very quick, the procedure was less than an hour. The patient recovered very well and we have very precise biopsy of the tumor.”

About Erasmus MC:
Erasmus Medical Center is the largest and one of the most trusted scientific medical centers in Europe. Both in terms of turnover and number of beds, the hospital is the largest of the eight university medical centers in the Netherlands. 

About Brain Navi:
Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies. Their proprietary Surface Mapping Auto-Registration Technology (SMART) represents a significant surgical breakthrough, integrating machine vision, robotics, and AI for streamlined surgical procedures and real-time imaging, ensuring minimal invasive outcomes. NaoTrac’s swift patient registration, and automatic surgical instrument registration enable surgeons to plan trajectories effortlessly, and the robot ensures precise autonomous navigation towards the desired target.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/first-procedure-in-netherlands-with-naotrac-surgical-navigation-robot-is-performed-at-erasmus-mc-rotterdam-302199143.html

SOURCE Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

