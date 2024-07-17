RECORD-BREAKING SIAL SHANGHAI SHOWCASES GLOBAL FOOD INNOVATIONS, SIAL SHENZHEN KICKS OFF

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a grand celebration of global food and beverage innovation, SIAL Shanghai 2024 was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. This year’s event showcased over 5,000 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions, presenting more than 350,000 products.

Unprecedented global participation

SIAL Shanghai 2024 attracted 175,739 professionals from 110 countries, emphasising its importance as a key platform for global food trade. The event facilitated over 10,240 matchmaking sessions, promoting business opportunities and international cooperation. This record-breaking participation highlights the significant role SIAL Shanghai plays in the global food industry.

International dignitaries and high-level support

The opening ceremony featured ambassadors and representatives from numerous countries and regions including Brazil, Türkiye, Argentina, Spain, the USA, France, the UK, Uruguay, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Romania, Ireland, Indonesia, New Zealand, Austria, Finland, Denmark, Chile and the Philippines etc. This varied presence enhanced the event’s international profile. Nicolas Trentesaux, Managing Director of SIAL Network, highlighted China’s crucial role in the global food market, noting its 1.4 billion consumers and increasing demand for diverse, high-quality food.

Showcasing local and global innovations

SIAL Shanghai 2024 was a showcase of global diversity and innovation, featuring products like Spanish ham, Australian Wagyu beef, and Egyptian freeze-dried fruits. The event also underscored the rapid growth of China’s import food consumption, with pavilions highlighting cutting-edge food production technologies and sustainable practices.

The French pavilion celebrated 60 years of Sino-French relations, showcasing numerous brands. Meat pavilions featured high-quality products from the USA, Brazil, and Argentina, while imported food and snack food pavilions displayed international specialties and innovative Chinese brands.

Collaborative efforts and regional highlights

The exhibition saw substantial participation from China’s government, with pavilions and delegations from 32 provincial, municipal, and regional departments. The “Local Specialties” theme promoted unique regional products, enhancing the international presence of local brands.

Guo Peng, Chief Agronomist of the Shandong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, noted the increased participation from Shandong enterprises, aiming to strengthen production and marketing channels and bring high-quality products to a broader market.

Efficient matchmaking and networking

The “Match Me” service facilitated in-depth exchanges between exhibitors and buyers, improving transaction success rates. Samuel Peck, International Business Specialist of the U.S. Dry Bean Council, praised SIAL for creating a platform to explore trade opportunities. Professional buyers from around the globe, including representatives from KeHE Distributors LLC, sought innovative products for their markets.

Industry insights and competitions

The SIAL Global Food Industry Summit featured over 100 experts discussing sustainability, new retail, supply chain, and more. The SIAL Innovation Competition awarded top innovators, including Inner Mongolia Ganqika Food Co., Ltd. for their Milk Soy Sauce and Ud Cahaya Kencana for their Oven-Baked pasta chips.

SIAL Shenzhen 2024 on the horizon

Building on the success of SIAL Shanghai, the next SIAL China event will be held in Shenzhen from 2-4 September 2024, the exclusive gateway to enter Southern China’s booming food and beverage market. It is expected to host over 1,500 exhibitors from 60 countries and nearly 100,000 professional buyers, further enhancing its international reach and leadership in the Asia-Pacific market.

If you are interested in SIAL in China (Shanghai and Shenzhen), please contact:

Daniel Tian

Tel: +86 (0)10 8530 6480

E-mail: Daniel.tian@sialchina.cn

Web: sialchina.cn | sialchina.com

LinkedIn: Daniel Tian

