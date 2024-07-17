AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Waterfall Security Launches HERA™ Revolutionizing How Secure Remote Access is Done for OT Environments

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Waterfall Security is delighted to announce the launch of HERA™ – Hardware Enforced Remote Access, a new technology designed to enable safe and secure remote access into cyber-physical systems and OT networks. HERA allows organizations to reap the operational and economical value of remotely accessing and controlling OT devices and workstations, without introducing the risks that come with external connectivity.

Waterfall Security Solutions Logo

Remote access is one of the weakest links when it comes to OT cybersecurity. For cyber-physical systems and OT environments, “opening up” the OT network to external internet connectivity to enable remote access, is below the bar required to keep operations safe and secure.

With Waterfall’s new HERA solution, enterprise-grade remote access capabilities are enabled and secured with engineering-grade security. Leveraging Waterfall’s battle-tested hardware platform, HERA physically maintains network segmentation, keeping OT environments safe and secured.

HERA represents a giant leap in how the industry approaches remote access into OT environments.” explains Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-founder of Waterfall Security. “By applying physical cybersecurity over cyber-physical systems, Waterfall Security’s solutions enable zero compromise between industrial cybersecurity and functionality. Together with our market-leading Unidirectional Gateway technology, Waterfall Security provides a holistic solution for customers with OT environments and cyber-physical assets.

HERA’s patented technology has been designed from the ground up with OT cybersecurity in mind. It harnesses decades of know-how, expertise, and field-tested technology to deliver the safest solution to remotely access OT networks.

About Waterfall Security

Waterfall Security provides cyber-physical OT security that keeps our world running. For more than 15 years, critical industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. Waterfall’s global install-base includes customers in national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear reactors, onshore and offshore oil & gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utilities, and more. Waterfall’s patented technologies combine the benefits of both hardware and software to provide deterministic security that enable industrial operations and systems in today’s, and tomorrow’s, OT threat environment. Visit our website: waterfall-security.com

SOURCE Waterfall Security Solutions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.