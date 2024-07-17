AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Expands EUR Spot Pair Offerings with Exciting 25,000 USDT Giveaway

PRNewswire July 17, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of 12 new EUR Spot pairs, further solidifying its commitment to providing users with a diverse and comprehensive trading experience. To celebrate this expansion, Bybit is hosting a thrilling campaign with a generous 25,000 USDT prize pool.

The newly listed EUR Spot pairs include: PEPE/EUR, WIF/EUR, SHIB/EUR, NEAR/EUR, LINK/EUR, FTM/EUR, STETH/EUR, TON/EUR, ENA/EUR, WLD/EUR, ONDO/EUR, and AVAX/EUR. This expansion offers traders increased flexibility and opportunities to capitalize on the growing European cryptocurrency market.

Bybit Expands EUR Spot Pair Offerings with Exciting 25,000 USDT Giveaway (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

To mark this exciting development, Bybit is launching two exciting events:

Event 1: Trade and Win

Users who trade any of the new EUR Spot pairs during the campaign period and meet specific trading volume thresholds will be eligible to share a 25,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Deposit and Get Airdrop (New Users Only)

New users who make their first deposit of at least 100 USDT during the campaign period will receive a 5 USDT airdrop. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 depositors.

“We are excited to introduce these new EUR Spot pairs to our platform,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. “By expanding our offerings, we aim to provide our users in Europe with even more trading opportunities and enhance their overall trading experience.”

Bybit is dedicated to serving its growing European user base. The recent launch of Bybit.nl, our fully regulated Dutch platform, underscores our commitment to compliance and providing tailored services to the users in the Netherlands.

“We are continuously striving to improve our services and cater to the specific needs of our European users,” added Joan. “The expansion of our EUR Spot pairs is a testament to our commitment to offering a diverse and accessible trading platform.”

For more details and official rules, please visit: https://announcements.bybit.com/article/new-eur-spot-pairs-celebration-25-000-usdt-prize-pool–bltb354d99c663a9f28/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-expands-eur-spot-pair-offerings-with-exciting-25-000-usdt-giveaway-302199280.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.