BSI receives ISO 37001 certification from Speeki Europe

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

PARIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Speeki Europe, a leading certification body specialising in ethical and compliance certifications, has certified the British Standards Institution (BSI) for ISO 37001.

BSI & Speeki logos

ISO 37001 stands out as a globally recognised standard. It guides organisations in establishing, implementing and maintaining an anti-bribery management system that provides a comprehensive approach to mitigating bribery risks.

BSI pioneered the definition of the ISO 37001 standard by being the first standardisation national body to draft a standard to address bribery prevention (the forefather standard BS 10500). BSI then played a key role in transitioning to an international standard.

Selecting the right certification body is pivotal in ensuring the credibility of the certification process. Organisations should carefully consider factors such as reputation, expertise, accreditation and global recognition when making this choice.

When BSI decided to certify its own anti-bribery management system, it chose Speeki Europe due to Speeki’s expertise in ISO certifications and its commitment to ethical standards.

‘At Speeki Europe, we are dedicated to assisting organisations in elevating their anti-bribery compliance through ISO 37001 certification,’ says Scott Lane, CEO and Founder of Speeki Europe. ‘Our comprehensive approach and unyielding commitment to excellence empower businesses worldwide to not only meet but surpass global anti-bribery standards.’

Magdalena Duke, General Counsel at BSI, says, ‘At BSI, integrity is at the heart of our purpose. It not only serves as a fundamental pillar of our own operations but underpins the services we deliver to our clients and stakeholders. Achieving ISO 37001 certification reflects our dedication to addressing one of the most significant challenges that organisations face today, as well as our commitment to building a better future for society.’

As an ISO-accredited certification body, Speeki Europe is a leader in ESG assurance, providing ESG report assurance, corporate due diligence assurance and ISO services for ISO 26000, ISO 31000, ISO 37000, ISO 37001, ISO 37002, ISO 37003, ISO 37008 and ISO 37301. Speeki Europe is known for certifying the leading companies globally, including the recent ISO 37001 certification for major United Kingdom energy provider ScottishPower.

Visit this page for more information about Speeki’s anti-bribery certification offerings. For media enquiries or further details, please contact Speeki’s Marketing Director Ana Garcia.

About Speeki Europe

Speeki Europe is a leading certification body specialising in ethical and compliance certifications. Our mission is to empower organisations to build trust, transparency and resilience.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bsi-receives-iso-37001-certification-from-speeki-europe-302200242.html

SOURCE Speeki

