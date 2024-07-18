Altair to Showcase Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Engineering at Farnborough International Airshow 2024

Live technology demos to focus on solutions in aerospace design, production, and maintenance

TROY, Mich., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, will showcase its latest innovations in engineering simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC) at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, taking place July 22 to July 26 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, U.K. Altair solutions are transforming aerospace engineering and production processes.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Altair’s AI-powered engineering solutions, which support the entire aerospace life cycle, from conceptual design and manufacturing to operational performance and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Altair will also share insights on sustainable aviation, the smart factory, advanced connectivity, and digital engineering efficiency.

Highlights of Altair’s participation at the Farnborough Airshow 2024 include:

Sustainable Aviation through AI-Powered Engineering Simulation Demos: Altair’s AI-powered simulation solutions enable aerospace engineers to solve complex design challenges. By integrating AI into design and simulation technologies, Altair provides unprecedented insights and performance improvements for aircraft design and operations.

Altair’s AI-powered simulation solutions enable aerospace engineers to solve complex design challenges. By integrating AI into design and simulation technologies, Altair provides unprecedented insights and performance improvements for aircraft design and operations. Efficient Manufacturing and MRO with Intelligent Digital Twins Demos: Altair solutions utilize design and operational data to create intelligent digital twins that enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping aerospace companies improve safety, reduce costs, and extend the life cycle of their aircraft.

Altair solutions utilize design and operational data to create intelligent digital twins that enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping aerospace companies improve safety, reduce costs, and extend the life cycle of their aircraft. Digital Superiority for Defense Demos: For government agencies, primes, and defense companies, Altair will showcase solutions to navigate the evolving digital landscape, build solutions at speed, take data-driven decisions, and deliver programs on time and on budget.

For government agencies, primes, and defense companies, Altair will showcase solutions to navigate the evolving digital landscape, build solutions at speed, take data-driven decisions, and deliver programs on time and on budget. Supporting the Future of Aerospace: Altair’s Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program is a unique offering that gives startups leading design and data analytics solutions that help them succeed in a today’s competitive global market.

“The power of computational intelligence is critical to moving the aerospace industry forward with improvements in safety and reducing environmental impact,” said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. “Altair is the only company that provides the data science and rocket science know-how to take this industry to the next level. We are excited to show our commitment to advancing the future of aviation through our innovative, intuitive, AI-powered engineering solutions.”

Altair will be at booth 1116 in hall 1. For more information about Altair’s participation at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, visit https://events.altair.com/farnborough-air-show-2024/. To learn more about Altair’s aerospace solutions, visit https://altair.com/aerospace-and-defense.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

