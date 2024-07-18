AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Winners Circle and Total Performance Data bring racing fans closer to the action with real-world insights

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Winners Circle, the innovative fan platform for horse racing, has partnered with Total Performance Data to bring horse racing fans closer to the action by leveraging the platform’s real-world data and insights.

Founded by Racing League and powered by Zilliqa, The Winners Circle is set to redefine fan engagement in horse racing, offering meaningful and engaging experiences to members across the world using the power of blockchain technology.

Total Performance Data (TPD) is the world’s leading horse racing data provider, providing seamless access to data from more than 120 racetracks that encompasses live and post-race information, ranging across everything from live coordinates and sectional times to speed charts and stride measurements.

The partnership between The Winners Circle and TPD will see real-world racing data used to provide engaging and unique experiences to horse racing fans, beginning with the integration of real-world racing data from Racing League 2024 races into visualisations that will be available to The Winners Circle’s global audience.

The Winners Circle goes ‘Beyond the Race’ by offering a range of exciting features to fans, including discounts on merchandise and tickets, shares in racehorse syndicates, and the ability to compete for rewards in a skill-based prediction game powered by its $HRSE fan token.

The partnership with TPD also unlocks the opportunity to integrate real-world horse racing data into The Winners Circle’s prediction game, which will enhance the user experience and enable fans to make more informed decisions when competing for points and tokens..

Through combining real-world data with a fan token ecosystem secured by blockchain technology, The Winners Circle sets itself apart as a Web3-enabled platform that not only gives racing fans unprecedented opportunities but also taps into the excitement and thrills of the racetrack.

The Winners Circle aims to expand the ways in which it leverages data from TPD as its ecosystem grows, with opportunities to integrate real-world racing data to improve the realism of its upcoming fantasy racing game or to immortalise real-world racing moments in token form which can then be earned by fans.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Fleetham, the director of The Winners Circle, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Total Performance Data to bring horse racing fans closer to the sport they love. This collaboration not only enhances our prediction game but also paves the way for future innovations that will redefine the fan experience in horse racing.

By leveraging TPD’s comprehensive real-world data, we can offer members of The Winners Circle an unparalleled level of engagement and insight.”

Also speaking on the announcement, TPD Commercial Executive Adam Moore, said:

“We are excited to collaborate with Racing League and The Winners Circle to enhance the horse racing experience for fans. Our comprehensive racing data will provide the insights and engagement that allow fans to connect with the sport in new and innovative ways. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our shared vision of using data to bring fans closer to the action on the track.”

About The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle is an inclusive fan-based community with racing at its core. It intertwines the thrill of horse racing with the potential of the Zilliqa blockchain. The project was founded by Racing League – the horse racing team-based competition that features some of the world’s most recognizable jockeys and trainers.

About Total Performance Data

TPD delivers pioneering horse racing products by combining real time positional and speed data with advanced data science and innovative design. With live horse racing data from over 120 tracks globally, TPD’s system is employed by racetracks around the world to produce broadcast graphics, live horse positions, speed and split time stats.

TPD provides access to its rich datasets to a range of partners that include racing participants, the biggest Sportsbooks in the world, as well as racing broadcast media, streaming providers and form websites.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-winners-circle-and-total-performance-data-bring-racing-fans-closer-to-the-action-with-real-world-insights-302199623.html

SOURCE The Winners Circle

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.