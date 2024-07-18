AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Crypto Games: Cashback When You Spend on Sports with Bybit Card

PRNewswire July 18, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to introduce the Crypto Games Card Cashback. This event, running from Jul. 18, 2024, through Aug. 11, 2024, offers enhanced benefits to users who explore the convenience and power of using their Bybit Card at sporting shops.

During the event, any Bybit Card transaction made at qualifying sporting merchants will benefit from the standard auto-cashback of up to 10% and an additional 10% cashback. This special offer is capped at $25 USD, ensuring participants enjoy significant savings. Furthermore, new card users are warmly welcomed with an additional $25 USD/EUR bonus when their first transaction is made within the sporting category.

The Bybit Card, powered by Mastercard and issued by Moorwand, is designed to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and the fiat world seamlessly. Cardholders can directly debit their crypto balances, converting assets like BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and XRP into EUR, USD or ARS to make everyday purchases or withdraw cash from ATMs.

Additionally, the Bybit Card integrates smoothly with Google Pay and Apple Pay, enhancing the user experience by providing an easy, secure, and fast method to make payments on the go, right from their smartphones.

“The Bybit Card makes the key link between crypto and real-world spending,” said Joan Han, director of sales and marketing. “With this card, we are simplifying the off-ramping of cryptocurrencies and enriching our users’ spending options. The Crypto Games Card Cashback event invites users to experience these benefits firsthand.”

This event is an exciting opportunity for Bybit users to maximize their spending power while enjoying the flexibility and security offered by the Bybit Card. Whether shopping for sporting goods or exploring new merchants, Bybit cardholders can look forward to more benefits and bonuses throughout the promotional period.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

