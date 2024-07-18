AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BRI Leads the Way: Dominates Indonesia’s Banking Sector in The Banker’s Top 1000 Banks 2024

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) continues to shine, being recognized as the leading bank in Indonesia and ranked 110th globally by The Banker. The London-based leading global financial and business media released the Top 1000 Banks 2024 list on July 10. The list ranks the world’s top banks based on Tier 1 capital, assets, profit before tax, capital asset ratio, return on capital and return on assets.

The Banker’s editor, Kimberley Long, highlighted that Indonesian banks are currently experiencing a period of increased Tier 1 capital, supported by strong economic growth and stable conditions. “Optimism is reflected in the positions of Indonesian banks on the Top 1000 list, as many have recovered from last year’s decline in Tier 1 capital,” said Long. The Banker, a Financial Times company, has been a trusted source of global financial information since 1926.

This recognition adds to BRI’s recent achievements. On June 13, Forbes International named BRI the largest company in Indonesia in The Global 2000 list. On June 18, Fortune’s inaugural Southeast Asia 500 list ranked BRI as the top bank in Indonesia and fourth in the financial category in Southeast Asia.

Next, BRI received 11 awards from Finance Asia at the Finance Asia Awards and Asia’s Best Companies Poll Gala Dinner 2024 on June 27 in Hong Kong. They are: Best CEO (Gold) for Sunarso, Best Managed Company (Gold), Best Investor Relations (Gold), Best CFO (Silver) for Viviana Dyah Ayu, Most Committed to DEI (Silver), Most Committed to ESG (Silver), Best Large Cap Company (Bronze), Best Bank for Financial Inclusion, Best Commercial Bank – SMEs, Best Sustainable Bank (highly commended), and Most Innovative Technology (highly commended).

BRI President Director Sunarso attributed the awards to the company’s commitment to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He added that recognition from Forbes, Fortune, Finance Asia and The Banker amid global economic uncertainty and high interest rates underscores BRI’s effective strategic responses. “This has proven to be a successful foundation for the positive performance of BRI, which is a leader in the banking industry in Indonesia and increasingly influential in the regional and global financial industry,” Sunarso concluded. 

For more information about Bank BRI, please visit: https://www.bri.co.id/   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bri-leads-the-way-dominates-indonesias-banking-sector-in-the-bankers-top-1000-banks-2024-302200884.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

