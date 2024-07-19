AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Hata obtains full approval from the Securities Commission of Malaysia Launches 30% revenue sharing model on its USD crypto exchange

PRNewswire July 19, 2024
  • Hata obtains full approval from the Securities Commission of Malaysia and launched its exchange
  • Support USD onramp and offramp
  • Rolled out affiliate programme, sharing 30% of its trading fee with users who refer others to trade on its Exchange
  • Zero trading fee across major pairs and opportunity to earn crypto airdrop

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hata has officially secured full approval from the Securities Commission of Malaysia to launch its exchange. Having obtained full approval from the Labuan Financial Services Authority (a mid-shore jurisdiction in Malaysia) in June 2023, Hata is now the first and only dual-licensed exchange by both onshore and mid-shore regulators in Malaysia.

Filling the gap in Asia with USD onramp and offramp 

Hata operates a US Dollar cryptocurrency exchange, allowing users globally to deposit, trade and withdraw funds in US Dollars. Hata users can also swap US Dollars with USDT for free.

With the foreign exchange market in Asia Pacific recorded at $396 trillion annually[1], Hata aims to serve the large US Dollar foreign exchange market by providing traders and institutions a licensed platform to convert US Dollars into stablecoins to facilitate cross border payments and access cryptocurrency in the region.

“Institutions and high net worth individuals still rely heavily on US Dollars to settle cross border transactions in Asia. With institutional adoption into cryptocurrency on the rise, coupled with weakening local currencies in the region against US Dollar, we foresee users moving their monies into USD pegged stablecoins to conduct transactions.” says David Low, Chief Executive Officer of Hata.

Hata currently supports trading of more than 40 cryptocurrency pairs on its platform that are paired with USDT and US Dollar, with the goal of supporting more crypto products in the near future.

30% Revenue Share on its Exchange

Hata (www.hata.io) has introduced an affiliate program. Any users who sign up on Hata can refer their family and friends to earn a reward. Hata provides a revenue share of 30% from the trading fees it earns to the affiliates who refer their network to trade on Hata’s exchange.

“This affiliate programme is designed to let users globally capitalise on their network to earn rewards. We hope that this provides an economic opportunity for our users to earn a side income with minimal effort,” says Darien Ng, Chief Revenue Officer of Hata.

Zero trading fees and free airdrop

To further incentivise early users, Hata has also rolled out zero fees for its major crypto pairs, including USD/USDT pair.

Users who sign up from now until 31 October 2024 and trade on the exchange will be added to a waitlist. Users in the waitlist will have an opportunity to earn free airdrops in the near future.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hata-obtains-full-approval-from-the-securities-commission-of-malaysia-launches-30-revenue-sharing-model-on-its-usd-crypto-exchange-302201432.html

SOURCE Hata

