AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HH Global advancing global marketing activation capability with strategic investment in best-in-class AI solutions

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Northell Partners Ltd, following the signing of an agreement on 16 July 2024.

HH Global

HH Global identified Northell as a best-in-class marketing technology, AI solution provider which will enable HH Global to accelerate its ongoing adoption of AI and machine learning for its clients and across its own business. The increased efficiencies of Northell’s AI technology will provide advanced opportunities for new and existing clients to generate deeper insights, improve efficiencies in marketing activation and accelerate time to market across all categories and regions.

Kristian Elgey – Global CEO at HH Global said, “Northell is a market-leading technologies and services provider, which is operating at the cutting-edge of the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence. With our own drive to enhance operational efficiency, the acquisition of Northell demonstrates HH Global’s continuing investment in developing industry-leading marketing activation solutions and services for global brands. We are excited about this next step in our journey and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues.” 

Peter Verster, CEO at Northell said, “We are delighted to be a part of HH Global, and with their focus on innovation, people and client delivery, we look forward to realizing the full potential of our solutions, people and technology. This acquisition allows us to continue Northell’s focus on addressing real-world business opportunities and delivering tangible outcomes. We look forward to amplifying HH Global’s already unrivaled delivery and working directly with their clients, who are some of the most exciting and progressive global brands.” 

About HH Global
Founded in 1991, HH Global is the global leader in responsible marketing activation services. Through their creativity, technology and expertise, they connect brands to their customers, across channels and markets, helping them achieve big impact for their big ideas.

HH Global has +4,500 experts in more than 60 countries and in every market around the world. With a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest, most exciting and progressive global brands achieve stronger, more responsible growth.

About Northell 

Northell operates at the cutting-edge of the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence and has earned recognition from leading technology analysts Forrester and Gartner. It has a proven track record of enhancing organizational efficiency and innovation by transforming data and integrating advanced technologies and AI.

Northell’s experienced team combines academic knowledge from leading institutions with experience gained from working and building solutions with some of the biggest and most progressive global brands to deliver innovative solutions and powerful results.

 

SOURCE HH Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.