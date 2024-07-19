AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Twelve Students from KIIT-DU Qualify for Paris Olympics

PRNewswire July 19, 2024

KIIT-KISS Founder announces Rs 7 lakh to each of the athletes 

BHUBANESWAR, India, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a big achievement for KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU), Bhubaneswar, 12 students have successfully qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 beginning July 26, bringing pride and joy to the institution.

KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta (third from left) addressing the media in Bhubaneswar, India on July 18 at the felicitation function for 12 students who have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024. The Founder is flanked by Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT-DU (from left); Sanjaya Kumar Garnaik, Chief Athletic Coach; Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU and Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU

KIIT is the first university in the country to be sending the largest contingent of athletes among all universities in India.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has announced Rs 7 lakh to each of the athletes, encouraging them to give their best in the field and bring glory to the country. 

The athletes who have earned their spots are — Amit Rohidas in Men’s Hockey, Kishore Kumar Jena in Javelin Throw; Parul Chaudhary in 3000m Steeplechase & 5000m; Priyanka in 20 km Race Walk & Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay; Annu Rani in Javelin Throw; Jyothi Yarraji in 100m Hurdles; Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Shot Put; Abha Khatua in Shot Put; Prachi in the 4x400m Relay Team; Ankita in 5000m; Paramjeet Singh Bisht in 20km Race Walk and Suraj Panwar in the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay Team. 

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, congratulated the proud contingent at a special programme in Bhubaneswar, saying, “Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this prestigious stage.” He declared Rs. 7 lakh cash support to each player. All 12 players, who are currently in various camps in different countries of Europe, joined the programme virtually. 

Informing the media, Dr. Samanta said that KIIT & KISS is the first organization in India to send the highest number of players to the Olympics. He also mentioned that KIIT & KISS has produced 20 Olympians and 2 Paralympians who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and will be representing the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. KIIT & KISS is proud to have 7 Arjuna Awardees, he added.

“We are happy that 12 students from KIIT are participating in the Paris Olympics 2024, making us and the country proud. Give your best and shine with your achievements. The entire KIIT & KISS family stands behind you, cheering you on”, he said.

SOURCE KIIT

