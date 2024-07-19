AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Launches Block Merchant Program, Offering Up to 3,000 USDT in Rewards

PRNewswire July 20, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest web3 platform by trading volume, announced the launch of its Block Merchant program, designed to empower users to maximize their earnings while buying or selling cryptocurrencies. Through this exciting initiative, Bybit aims to recognize and reward the valuable contributions of its P2P users.

By becoming a Bybit Block Merchant, users can unlock a range of exclusive benefits, including:

  • Lucrative USDT Merchant Rewards: Earn substantial rewards for buying or selling crypto.
  • Enhanced Visibility: Enjoy a prominent position on the platform with a special diamond label and higher priority than Bybit Verified Advertisers.
  • Increased Transaction Limits: Process larger transaction volumes with a single order limit raised to 200,000 USDT.
  • Priority Ad Ranking: Achieve top-tier visibility among advertisers under similar conditions.
  • Swift Appeal Resolution: Benefit from expedited customer service support for any issues.

Bybit is committed to providing its users with exceptional trading experiences and opportunities to thrive in the dynamic cryptocurrency market. The Block Merchant program reflects our commitment, offering users a chance to boost their income while contributing to the growth of the Bybit P2P ecosystem.

(PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

 

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-launches-block-merchant-program-offering-up-to-3-000-usdt-in-rewards-302201633.html

SOURCE Bybit

