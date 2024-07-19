Huawei Cloud, the fastest-growing cloud in APAC, vows to accelerate industry digitalization in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The vision of a digitalized, intelligent and future-ready Singapore was vividly showcased at the Huawei Cloud Summit Singapore 2024 today with the theme “Leap to Intelligence with a Better Cloud”, where over 500 delegates from around the world representing the government, business and technology sectors gathered to dive into the latest in groundbreaking innovations like Huawei Cloud Stack, Cloud Native, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Jacqueline Shi, President of Global Marketing and Sales Service at Huawei Cloud, underscored in her welcome speech that cloud technology has significantly advanced Singapore’s digital capabilities, delivering powerful building blocks to the Lion City’s aspiration of a Smart Nation.

“Our sights are on the digitalization industry. We are bringing in the glocalization experience, and driving the digital economy through cutting-edge technology adoption. Huawei Cloud is dedicated to creating a new base for the smart world in Singapore through continuous technological innovations and we believe Go-Cloud is becoming the core competitiveness for industries. “

Huawei Cloud in Singapore clocks over 100% Growth from last year

Huawei Cloud’s business in Singapore has seen tremendous growth, increasing by over 100% in the last year. Over the past five years, Huawei Cloud has served over 1,000 local customers and collaborated with over 500 technology partners, a testament to its ability to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Globally, Huawei Cloud’s overall global business grew by 110% last year while its revenue in Asia Pacific increased twenty-fold in the past five years, making it the second-largest cloud provider in China and the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore now boasts the lowest latency levels in the Asia-Pacific region, with the Singapore node achieving latency below 5 milliseconds, setting new standards in connectivity and operational efficiency.

Mark Chen, President of Global Solution Sales, Huawei Cloud said at the event, “We are living through an era of technology explosion where Cloud, Big Data, and AI are becoming widely used. By continuously creating innovative technologies and solutions from Cloud Native to AI Native and then to Digital Native, Huawei Cloud aims to provide end-to-end digital intelligence services for the digital transformation of various industries in Singapore.”

The latest Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) 8.3 which was recently released in Singapore demonstrates the rapid technological advancements being made, delivering over 100 cloud services in 13 categories.

Rex Lei, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Singapore said, “Over the past five years, Huawei Cloud has established a strong presence in Singapore with five availability zones (AZs), with the racks accounting for almost 10% of the market share. This is the largest investment overseas by Huawei Cloud. Huawei Cloud Singapore Region not only serves local customers, but also the surrounding ASEAN countries through high-bandwidth, high-reliability, and low-latency private lines.”

Global Horizons Enabled by Cloud

Huawei Cloud has empowered Singaporean businesses to spread their wings beyond local borders. A notable success is Singapore’s unicorn company, Wiz.AI, which was part of Huawei Cloud’s Spark program in its early stages. Now a global leading conversational voice AI technology innovator, Wiz.AI enables businesses to deliver hyper-personalised, omnichannel customer engagement at scale and has expanded its customer base to multiple Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

At the same time, Huawei Cloud bridges Chinese companies into Southeast Asia. For example, AnyTech,Huawei Cloud’s overseas partner, is a leading supplier of systematic software technology for the financial industry and has forayed successfully into Thailand with its leading solutions for large banks.

Talent Development and Collaboration Remain at Huawei’s Heart

At the summit, Huawei Cloud also launched the “Go Cloud, Go Global-Singapore Cloud Alliance”, addressing Huawei Cloud will be dedicated to expanding the ecosystem for more partners and customers to benefit together from the growing community in the country.

To date, Huawei Cloud has trained over 3,000 developers in Singapore. Collaborations with educational institutions have produced over 2,200 ICT talents and the Spark Incubator entrepreneurship initiative with the Singapore government in 2022 sparked 180 startups.

From setting up strategic collaborations, building essential infrastructure, and investing in talent, to nurturing a vibrant digital ecosystem, Huawei Cloud is steadfast in its commitment to drive significant technological advancements that benefit communities and industries across Singapore and beyond.

