The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Paris Region is opening an online NewsRoom and will be making its news and content available to all the press throughout the Games

Visit & Choose Paris Region, for all the information you need on the Paris Region as a tourist destination (themed tours, annual reports, visuals of the region’s heritage) and as an economic destination (business impact studies, economic fabric involved in games, investment, etc.);

for all the information you need on the Paris Region as a tourist destination (themed tours, annual reports, visuals of the region’s heritage) and as an economic destination (business impact studies, economic fabric involved in games, investment, etc.); Transport and Mobility, with plans for new lines, extensions and dedicated transport plans, as well as new infrastructure and rolling stock;

with plans for new lines, extensions and dedicated transport plans, as well as new infrastructure and rolling stock; Institutional, for all the measures put in place by the Region, before, during and after the Games, particularly regarding the legacy aspect (training, employment platform, sustainability of facilities), etc.

With this NewsRoom, the Region aims to simplify and optimise sources of information for the press, thanks to its one-stop shop approach and easy access to key contacts in the Paris Region.

Click here to access the NewsRoom: https://newsroom-en.iledefrance.fr/

As a reminder, the Paris Region is the leading public funder of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after the French government. It has invested more than €500m to finance transport, sports facilities, green spaces, housing and to contribute to safety measures. The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the first Games in history to be 100% accessible by carbon-free public transport. Lastly, the Paris region is Europe’s leading economic region and the third largest in the world, accounting for 30% of the country’s GDP and with strong international appeal. The Paris Region is active in most of the areas that affect the daily lives of its 12 million inhabitants: transport infrastructure, but also high schools, the region’s ecological transition and economic development. It is pursuing a development policy that places the decarbonisation of its economy at the heart of its priorities, with an investment of over €10 billion.

