AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Paris Region is opening an online NewsRoom and will be making its news and content available to all the press throughout the Games

PRNewswire July 22, 2024

PARIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To facilitate the work of the press, and particularly the foreign press, the Paris Region has set up a virtual NewsRoom featuring all the information, content and tools relating to the Paris Region’s three strategic areas of responsibility for the Games, in both English and French:

Paris Region NewsRoom
  • Visit & Choose Paris Region, for all the information you need on the Paris Region as a tourist destination (themed tours, annual reports, visuals of the region’s heritage) and as an economic destination (business impact studies, economic fabric involved in games, investment, etc.);
  • Transport and Mobility, with plans for new lines, extensions and dedicated transport plans, as well as new infrastructure and rolling stock;
  • Institutional, for all the measures put in place by the Region, before, during and after the Games, particularly regarding the legacy aspect (training, employment platform, sustainability of facilities), etc.

With this NewsRoom, the Region aims to simplify and optimise sources of information for the press, thanks to its one-stop shop approach and easy access to key contacts in the Paris Region.

Click here to access the NewsRoom: https://newsroom-en.iledefrance.fr/ 

As a reminder, the Paris Region is the leading public funder of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after the French government. It has invested more than €500m to finance transport, sports facilities, green spaces, housing and to contribute to safety measures. The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the first Games in history to be 100% accessible by carbon-free public transport. Lastly, the Paris region is Europe’s leading economic region and the third largest in the world, accounting for 30% of the country’s GDP and with strong international appeal. The Paris Region is active in most of the areas that affect the daily lives of its 12 million inhabitants: transport infrastructure, but also high schools, the region’s ecological transition and economic development. It is pursuing a development policy that places the decarbonisation of its economy at the heart of its priorities, with an investment of over €10 billion.

Region_IDF_Logo

Contact : servicepresse@iledefrance.fr 

SOURCE Région Île-de-France

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.