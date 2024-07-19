AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

INFiLED Unveils Breakthrough ArmorLED Technology for Enhanced LED Screen Durability and Reliability

PRNewswire July 22, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — INFiLED has introduced its cutting-edge ArmorLED Technology, setting a new standard for the durability and reliability of LED screens. This breakthrough technology boasts 3-5 times the thrust of standard LEDs, effectively mitigating the risks of damage during operation, installation, or transportation. ArmorLED Technology achieves this through four key techniques, including the M2/M4 LED, GOE Process, SMT Process, and optimized PCB Pad, culminating in a more resilient display solution.

M2/M4 LEDs: Double the Pins, Doubling the Strength

Traditional LEDs typically feature a 4-pin configuration, but INFiLED’s ArmorLED leverages the M2 and M4 packaging designs, increasing the number of pins to 8 or more. This enhancement enlarges the soldering area, dramatically improving welding strength and boosting thrust by double.

4-pin design vs. 8-pin design

GOE Process: Seamlessly Filling Gaps for Superior LED Performance

INFiLED addresses the issue of gaps between the LED and PCB with precision using its GOE (Glue-On Electronics) Process. This method utilizes advanced equipment to meticulously control the glue’s amount and placement, effectively eliminating gaps and reinforcing the LED-PCB connection. This robust bonding ensures heightened protection and maintains exceptional display quality.

GOE Process

SMT Process: Mastering Expertise, Precision, and Reliability in Soldering

With 15 years of experience in manufacturing and extensive data analysis, INFiLED has refined its approach to Surface Mount Technology (SMT) in three aspects: INFiLED’s expertise in stencil design, precise control of SMT reflow soldering temperature, and the use of high-precision SMT equipment. This comprehensive strategy ensures soldering of the highest reliability, offering unparalleled strength and establishing a benchmark of excellence in the industry.

SMT Process

PCB Pad: Optimizing Pad Dimensions for Enhanced Soldering Connections

The PCB Pad, which facilitates the attachment of components to the PCB through soldering, plays a crucial role in the LED’s soldering quality. INFiLED carefully determines the optimal pad size to secure a strong and durable bond between the LED and PCB. This optimization significantly enhances the overall stability and longevity of the LED.

In conclusion, INFiLED’s ArmorLED Technology significantly increases thrust, reducing the likelihood of LED damage and enhancing both durability and reliability. This innovative approach not only elevates screen performance but also lowers maintenance costs, showing INFiLED’s dedication to providing dependable LED display solutions.

Website: www.infiled.com 
Email:     info@infiled.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/infiled-unveils-breakthrough-armorled-technology-for-enhanced-led-screen-durability-and-reliability-302202225.html

SOURCE INFiLED

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.