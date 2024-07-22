Clarivate Acquires Rowan TELS to Enhance Support for Patent Practitioners

Delivering integrated, AI-enabled solutions specifically designed for patent preparation and prosecution

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced it has acquired Rowan TELS Corp. through a subsidiary. Rowan TELS Corp. is the provider of Rowan Patents – an integrated patent drafting and prosecution solution specially designed for patent practitioners to establish and protect patents more effectively.

Clarivate enables organizations worldwide to confidently create, manage and protect critical intellectual property assets with solutions for the entire IP lifecycle. This acquisition will enable Clarivate to extend its workflow automation solutions beyond its market-leading IP management and intelligence capabilities, delivering new comprehensive and integrated solutions to support patent preparation, filing and prosecution. It also positions Clarivate to provide patent practitioners in this emerging market with automation and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) – enabled solutions that facilitate the efficient delivery of high-quality patent applications.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: “Clarivate is committed to simplifying and optimizing IP management, empowering organizations to protect, manage, and leverage their IP assets in an increasingly competitive and global market. Rowan Patents will help Clarivate bring together AI and intelligent automation tools to support critical attorney tasks. This combination will help us advance our strategy to become the central hub for IP management, by delivering an integrated end-to-end workspace for patent practitioners.”

Clarivate has been expanding software support across the IP lifecycle and making ongoing enhancements to its leading patent maintenance, IP management software (IPMS), and IP intelligence capabilities. As part of this strategy, Clarivate announced the launch of IP Collaboration Hub in June. To drive innovation in IP management and decision making, Clarivate develops purpose-driven, responsible AI solutions.

John Amster, CEO of Rowan TELS, said: “With its unmatched IP Solutions and deep expertise, Clarivate is well positioned to bring Rowan’s advanced technologies, including generative AI, to enhance complex patent preparation and prosecution. The Rowan team is excited to help Clarivate deliver new end-to-end workspace solutions that will empower IP practitioners to create quality patents.”

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

About Rowan TELS

Rowan TELS provides software that brings automation, AI, and workflow solutions to address the complex legal challenges of corporations and law firms. Rowan Patents is an integrated patent drafting environment that provides all the elements to draft a patent – claims and specifications as well as drawings, chemical structures, and biological sequences – in one product, synchronized and linked together to ensure consistency.

Rowan Patents helps professionals complete their goals more efficiently, with fewer errors and better quality. This is done by reducing the tedious, time-consuming tasks that account for a significant amount of patent practitioner time so they can focus on drafting and prosecuting meaningful patents.

Media contact

Jack Wan

External Communications Director, Clarivate

newsroom@clarivate.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc