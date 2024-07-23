AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Antaisolar Ranks 12th in Global Solar Tracker Shipments

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

XIAMEN, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — S&P Global has published the Solar Tracker Market Report 2024, revealing that Antaisolar secured the 12th position in global solar tracker shipments for 2023, ranks 8th in single-axis distributed PV tracker market, and holds TOP 10 positions in regional markets including Asia-Pacific, South America, Spain, and India. The achievement underscores Antaisolar’s global leading status and strong market presence, reflecting its robust brand and product excellence in the solar tracker sector.

According to the report, Antaisolar also performs exceptionally well in key markets: ranks 4th in India, 6th in Brazil, 2nd in Uzbekistan and 9th in Spain. The rankings not only highlight Antaisolar’s leadership in these key markets but also reflect the success of the company’s international strategy and its deep penetration in the global tracker market.

In an increasingly competitive solar tracker market, Antaisolar has achieved strong growth by focusing on innovation and service excellence. The company offers a one-stop, full-lifecycle solution for PV trackers projects. Product is the central element in the one-stop solution, with Antaisolar continually updating technology to address diverse application scenarios. Its portfolio includes the 1P single-axis tracker TAI-Simple, the 2P TAI-Universal, and the smart AT 3.0 tracking algorithm. The solutions streamline deployment, and engineered for minimal maintenance, saving on installation and O&M costs while eliminating downtime. Antaisolar TAI series tracking systems also excel in challenging terrains and weather conditions, ensuring reliable and optimized revenue. The series’ adaptability and reliability make it a preferred choice globally, particularly as the availability of flat, favourable land decreases.

Beyond tracking technology, Antaisolar’s one-stop tracking system solution is backed by comprehensive services ranging from project design, financing to delivery, installation, O&M, and low-carbon practices. The company’s eight global delivery and service centers strategically located in Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and other key regions, make Antaisolar deliver localized, professional, and timely support for global projects. Moreover, Antaisolar prioritizes local content requirements, exemplified by its recent establishment of a factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As Antaisolar continues to innovate and expand its market presence, it remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solar tracking solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. Collaborating closely with global partners, Antaisolar aims to drive clean energy initiatives and contribute to a greener future.

Learn more: www.antaisolar.com Contact us: sales@antaisolar.com

SOURCE Antaisolar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.