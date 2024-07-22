AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SANY’s Breakthrough Innovation Aids Construction of Shiziyang Bridge in China’s GBA

PRNewswire July 22, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group (“SANY”) is making key breakthroughs in the construction of the Shiziyang Bridge, a major construction project in China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (“GBA”). Four units of SANY pump trucks have finished pouring the last layer of the right bearing platform of the Shiziyang Bridge’s east tower, making the successful completion of the bearing beam platform construction of the world’s largest double-deck suspension bridge.

The Shiziyang Bridge has a total length of 35.1 kilometers. Upon completion, it will become an important passage connecting the east and west banks of the Pearl River Estuary, promoting the high-quality development of the GBA as part of the “golden inner bay.”

SANY equipment completes east tower bearing platform

The Shiziyang Bridge, a 2,180-meter-long double-deck steel truss suspension bridge, crosses the Pearl River without bridge piers in the center of the estuary, and it has set five world records for having the longest span, the most number of lanes, and highest main tower, and for having the biggest main cable scale, and anchor foundation.

The east tower bearing platform has two circular structures that are 40 meters in diameter and 9 meters in height, boasting a gross volume of 25,000 cubic meters. They use the C45 high-strength concrete, a huge construction challenge for the equipment. The four units of SANY pump trucks operated for 22 hours non-stop and successfully completed the task.

SANY’s Breakthrough Innovation Aids Construction of Shiziyang Bridge in China’s GBA

Elevating construction efficiency with technological innovation

SANY’s pump trucks feature a stepless pressure pumping system and digital main valve technology, improving direction changes by 20%—enabling an extra load of materials to be pumped every hour. The system prevents pipe blockages and ensures intelligent, energy-saving operations. Additionally, the boom’s active suppression technology limits end amplitude to within 20 centimeters, ensuring smoother truck operation.

In the meantime, the all-new power transmission change saves fuel cost significantly by lowering the engine operating speed by 300rpm, saving about 40,000 yuan in fuel costs for the operating volume of 60,000 cubic meters per year.

“SANY is dedicated to the mission of ‘Quality Changes the World,’ supporting global infrastructure with innovative, efficient, and green technologies. The successful completion of the Shiziyang Bridge’s east tower bearing platform showcases SANY’s leadership in technological innovation and construction efficiency, setting new industry benchmarks,” said Xiang Wenbo, Rotating Chairman of SANY Group.

 

SOURCE SANY Group

