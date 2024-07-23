AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Fast growth global background screening company attracts senior talent

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore head-quartered global background screening company Risk Management Intelligence (RMI) announced today the appointment of Mr Hayden Langhorn to Executive Advisor as the firm continues to experience steady growth.

As Executive Advisor, Mr Langhorn will provide strategic advice to the company’s executive and management teams. He will also focus on expanding the company into new regions and growing the business in existing APAC markets, including Singapore, Philippines and Australia.

RMI’s founder, Mathew Beath says of the appointment, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Mr Langhorn as senior advisor to RMI. As one of the early pioneers of the background checking industry in Australia, having founded his own business in 2012, Mr Langhorn knows only too well what it takes to build a successful and sustainable business, and we look forward to his expert advice and experience to help further advance RMI’s vision.”

Mr Langhorn says, “I am thrilled to be joining such an innovative world class company like RMI – a company with already such a strong track record and impressive list of government, enterprise and SME clients. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to strengthen our position in the market, drive global expansion, further bolster our focus on a positive customer experience, and ultimately continues to focus on RMI’s growth trajectory”.

Mr Langhorn will work closely with key clients to ensure the business delivers maximum customer value, superior support and the best possible user experience for the clients and the candidates.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Hayden has over 12 years of experience in the background screening industry in the Asia Pacific region and is highly regarded within the industry. He built a successful business from the ground up into one of Australia’s most innovative background-checking businesses, before exiting the business in 2022, where he then went on to focus on consulting within the background screening industry.

Hayden has a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Marketing from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia. He is also actively involved in investing in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses to realise high returns for the founders and entrepreneurs.

Endorsed by a number of Government and educational institutions as well as multinational companies, RMI understands recruitment and customer service needs and have designed their screening process to be people-centric and hassle-free.

ABOUT RMI: Founded in 2012 by HR professionals, RMI has quickly become a trusted partner for Asia-Pacific organisations, offering a highly personalised and comprehensive background screening service. They offer comprehensive services from background assessment, research, reporting and screening.

For more information on RMI’s global growth success and future plans, or to arrange a media interview with Hayden Langdon, contact at gemma@manningandcogroup.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fast-growth-global-background-screening-company-attracts-senior-talent-302203356.html

SOURCE Risk Management Intelligence (RMI)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.