AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release EDIFICE Commemorating TOM’S 50th Anniversary

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

TOKYO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed & Intelligence.” The TOM’S 50th Anniversary Edition EFS-S641TMS features a design motif based on the historic TOM’S KP47 Starlet race car, which made TOM’S an overnight sensation with a series of record-setting victories.

EFS-S641TMS

TOM’S is a top Japanese racing team established in 1974, and the EDIFICE brand has been an official partner since 2013. Back in the early days of TOM’S, the special KP47 Starlet earned an unforgettable place in the team’s history after delivering an impressive streak of minor touring race victories in the 1970s, including 22 pole positions, 20 wins, and 3 series champion victories.

The new EFS-S641TMS is a collaboration between TOM’S and EDIFICE, and it incorporates design elements from the legendary TOM’S KP47 Starlet racer’s detailing to commemorate the TOM’S 50th anniversary. The dial and leather band loop feature the special race car’s body colors of white, red, and green. The metal band loop has a tapered shape and two differently sized holes, evoking the mounting arms of the car’s side mirrors.

The watch face boasts a pair of inset dials inspired by the iconic form of the TOM’S original Igeta wheels. The inset dials employ the distinctive shape of the spokes of those wheels, which looked like a sharp mark (#), in silhouette form, ensuring plenty of light passes through to power the watch. The honeycomb pattern at the 3 o’clock position, which features a see-through design employing a dual-layer construction, is inspired by the race car’s front grille, with an underlying purple hue reminiscent of the cylinder head cover of the engine. Exuding a passion for design down to the smallest details, the EFS-S641TMS truly captures the look of the legendary racing machine that created a sensation in the 1970s motorsports world, while conveying the TOM’S determination to keep on racing for another 50 years.

EFS-S641TMS

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-edifice-commemorating-toms-50th-anniversary-302200023.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.