AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Beeline Elevates Manfred Vogels to Vice President, EMEA Markets

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

Executive Leadership Role to Drive Beeline’s Commitment to Increased Regional Growth, Innovation, and Strategic Vision 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beeline, the leader in global extended workforce management technology, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Manfred Vogels to Vice President, EMEA Markets, and his concurrent appointment to Beeline’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Beeline_Brand_Logo

In his new capacity, Vogels will spearhead Beeline’s strategic direction and operational execution across the EMEA markets, collaborating closely with the ELT and department leaders in go-to-market strategies, partnerships, product development, and engineering.

His new role places him at the helm of revolutionizing the contingent workforce landscape in Europe through advanced technological solutions, including AI, thereby enhancing business agility and competitive edge for Beeline’s EMEA clientele. He will also represent the EMEA region within the ELT, providing pivotal insights and leadership.

Having worked on the client, technology, and managed service provider (MSP) sides of the contingent workforce industry, Vogels brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His career commenced in 1997, when he served as a regional manager for Manpower in The Netherlands, marking the beginning of a distinguished trajectory in the staffing industry. He joined IQN (which then merged with Beeline) after having managed the contingent labor practice at a large international consultancy firm. Known for his dedication to high-quality customer service and a robust commercial framework, he has held the position of Relationship Manager at Beeline, earning respect and recognition within the industry for his deep understanding of contingent labor management.

A well-known industry speaker, Vogels is celebrated for his expertise. He has been influential in advancing practices within the contingent workforce sphere, because of his deep understanding of the European market complexities and his strong client relationships, underpinning his reputation as a thought leader. Over the past year, he has notably collaborated with European clients to refine Beeline’s technology, introducing an innovative, automated portal for talent acquisition that has set new industry standards and positioned Beeline at the forefront of contingent workforce solutions. His interest in politics and past participation in his local Dutch municipal government also reflects his passion for public service and community engagement. 

Beeline CEO and President Doug Leeby, commented, “Manfred’s visionary leadership and profound expertise in navigating complex market dynamics make him the ideal person to spearhead our expansion and support Beeline’s unwavering commitment to the EMEA region as a pivotal market.” 

“With a focus on leveraging advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, I am very excited about the opportunity to expand Beeline’s range of products and solutions to meet the optimized process needs of European businesses,” said Vice President, EMEA Markets, Manfred Vogels. “With access to these new Beeline technologies, European companies will be able to create the agile workforces they need to compete successfully with any company in the world.” 

About Beeline
For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline’s deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com.

Contact:
Jessica Ashcraft
Global Vice President of Marketing
marketing@beeline.com

SOURCE Beeline

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.