JA Solar and Solarpro Announce Strategic Cooperation to Supply Modules for 240MW Solar Power Plant in Bulgaria

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a global manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation with Solarpro to supply high-efficiency TOPCon modules DeepBlue 4.0 Pro for a large-scale 240MW solar power plant in Tenevo village, Yambol district, Bulgaria. Solarpro is a leading EPC contractor and technological provider of solutions for the generation and storage of renewable energy within Europe, managing the entire project’s lifecycle from design to implementation and monitoring. The project is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

This landmark collaboration between JA Solar and Solarpro marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable energy development in Bulgaria. The project, which will be one of the largest solar power plants in the region, is set to enhance Bulgaria’s renewable energy capacity and contribute to the European Union’s green energy goals.

“We are thrilled to partner with JA Solar on this impactful project,” said Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro. This strategic cooperation exemplifies Solarpro’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions that drive the transition to a greener future in Bulgaria and beyond.”

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, commented, “We’re excited to work with Solarpro on this significant project to bring our most advanced products to the country. This cooperation represents a major step forward in our mission to promote renewable energy development in Bulgaria. Building on this partnership, we look forward to further promoting sustainable energy development in Europe with our partners through our dedicated services and advanced products.

The installation of the solar modules is scheduled to begin in Q3 2024. The project is expected to reach grid connection and become operational by the end of Q2 2025, significantly boosting Bulgaria’s renewable energy capacity and supporting its energy transition goals.

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

About Solarpro

Solarpro is a multi-technology integrator with expertise in hybrid projects that include photovoltaic (PV), wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hydrogen solutions. As a leading EPC contractor with 15 years of experience and a team of over 1,000 professionals, Solarpro has designed, built, and integrated PV plants with a total capacity exceeding 7 GW. The company is a technological innovator, excelling in engineering and digitalizing renewable projects, transforming them into dispatchable and flexible assets aligned with energy market developments. Committed to sustainability, Solarpro has further developed expertise in recycling PV modules and batteries to utilize damaged or polluted land, transforming them into state-of-the-art clean energy plants.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

