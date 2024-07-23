AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Thyseed and BASF Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive High-quality Growth in Infant and Children’s Products Industry

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Thyseed, a leading Chinese maternal and infant brand, and BASF, a global chemicals industry giant, have officially signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at advancing the baby products industry. The collaboration was announced at an event titled “Global Synergy for Safe-guarding Newborns,” where Thyseed founder and CEO, Mr. Wang Hao, and BASF’s vice president of global business management specialty polymers, Ms. Mia Pettersson, formalized the agreement.

The collaboration signifies not only the achievement of a strategic alliance but also a new beginning for Thyseed and BASF working together. Both parties aim to lead the baby industry towards healthier growth and provide newborns worldwide with premium, safer feeding products, setting new benchmarks in quality and safety.

At the event, Mr. Wang traced Thyseed’s history in the infant feeding products sector since its establishment in 2016, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to its “Design from Love” product philosophy, which places user needs and experiences at the forefront of all innovations. Thyseed’s introduction of transition feeding bottles, with sales topping five million units, illustrates its robust market presence and the strong trust it has cultivated among consumers.

Thyseed’s collaboration with BASF focuses on sourcing safer materials and expanding its global market presence. Key aspects of the collaboration include the adoption of Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) materials and technology exchange.

Mr. Wang expressed optimism about the strategic partnership, noting the anticipated positive impact on Thyseed’s global expansion and enhancement of its international competitiveness. He reiterated the company’s commitment to relentless innovation and to maintaining the highest safety standards in the production of baby products.

BASF, with a workforce of approximately 112,000 employees worldwide and sales totaling 68.9 billion Euros in 2023, is renowned in the chemical industry for its expertise, particularly in Ultrason® Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) materials used extensively in the baby products sector, underscoring its market leadership.

Ms. Mia Pettersson highlighted BASF’s guiding philosophy of leading innovation in chemical technology while pursuing economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

She further emphasized the critical role of safe materials in the infant product industry and noted that the strategic partnership with Thyseed seamlessly aligns with both companies’ forward-looking goals and business strategies. Through the collaboration, BASF contributes its technical expertise and enhances supply chain synergies with Thyseed, driving technological advancements and efficiencies through technical exchange and co-development of novel, safer materials. Ms. Pettersson also underlined the joint efforts of Thyseed and BASF to raise the safety and quality standards of baby products worldwide.

The event gathered stakeholders from both companies, including distributors from Thyseed’s and Wacker’s global networks, loyal customers, and media professionals, signaling a new phase in their joint mission to better newborn care worldwide.

For more information, please follow us on Instagram or visit our official website: shop.thyseed.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thyseed-and-basf-announce-strategic-partnership-to-drive-high-quality-growth-in-infant-and-childrens-products-industry-302203622.html

SOURCE Thyseed

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.