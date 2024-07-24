Eight-day Guizhou Study Tour of Chinese Neo-Confucianism Featuring Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Global Civilizations

GUIYANG, China, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

On July 14, the “Unity of Knowledge and Action: Exploring the Origins of Chinese Neo-Confucianism” Guizhou Study Tour – the International Confucian Association 2024 Sinology Youth Scholars Study Camp concluded at the Confucius Academy in Guiyang, wrapping off an 8-day exploration journey of Chinese Neo-Confucianism.

Since July 7, 22 young scholars of sinology from 15 countries across 5 continents started off from Longchang, the very place where Wang Yangming first realized his enlightenment, to trace the footsteps of the sage among the mountains and rivers. They not only retraced the psychological journey of the sage, but also deeply understood the essence of Yangming School of Neo-Confucianism.

Guiyang is a city where natural scenery and splendid culture complement each other. The participants can appreciate the beauty of its ecology and feel the vigorous vitality of Guizhou in the process of modernization.

French scholar Lin Sanzhe was infatuated with the natural beauty of Guiyang, while Australian scholar Tommy Tan expressed his sincere admiration for sage Yangming’s spirit of seeking truth in adversity. Anil Paudel from Nepal was deeply moved by Wang Yangming’s perseverance in propagating his doctrines in difficult environments…

The successful hosting of the sinology camp is a specific example of Guiyang Confucius Academy in transforming and utilizing the Guizhou Yangming Culture, and also a vivid practice of promoting fine traditional Chinese culture to the world and facilitating mutual learning among global civilizations.

Li Jingjing, director of the office of Guiyang Confucius Academy, talked about the original intention of planning the activity: Yangming’s enlightenment at Longchang represents a peak in Chinese Neo-Confucianism. It is hoped that the sinology camp could help young scholars of sinology gain a deeper understanding of how Chinese Neo-Confucianism originated, and even reached its peak from here.

In terms of curriculum design, the sinology camp has carefully designed a series of high-quality courses that connect Yangming culture with the history and culture of Guizhou province and the capital city Guiyang. All participants of the activity have experienced the charm of Chinese Neo-Confucianism and Guizhou from different perspectives through a wide array of courses, including the core curriculum of “Enlightenment at Longchang: Exploring the Origins of Yangming School of Neo-Confucianism” to the feature supplementary courses of “Colorful Guizhou, Cool Guiyang”, to the experiential courses of “Unity of Knowledge and Action: Applying What We Learn” and the exchange courses of “Thought Provocation: Learning from Each Other”.

The study routes have also been carefully planned. One main line leads the participants to fully understand Yangming’s wisdom and realm, while three auxiliary lines respectively showcase the ecological beauty, cultural charm, and contemporary development of Guizhou. Through the study tour, the participants received both knowledge and emotional rewards.

At the closing of the sinology camp, Dai Jianwei, Director of the Cultural Communication Center of Guiyang Confucius Academy, expressed his hope that the participants can internalize the essence of Yangming School of Neo-Confucianism in their hearts and externalize it in their actions, so as to become knowledgeable sinologists, and present the world with a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China.

