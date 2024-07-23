AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GreenRoad Ushers in New Era in Fleet Safety with Digital Edge™

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GreenRoad, the leader in fleet safety solutions, today announced the launch of Digital Edge™, a groundbreaking digital telematics solution that redefines how fleets achieve optimal safety for drivers and vehicles. Digital Edge™, the latest in GreenRoad’s suite of solutions offers the perfect synergy of technology and convenience: effortless adoption with no downtime for installation or updates. By utilizing devices already in fleet vehicles – smartphones or tablets – Digital Edge™ operates seamlessly, eliminating the need for driver interaction and ensuring consistent, non-discretionary operation.

Digital Edge™ - A groundbreaking digital fleet safety solution

Digital Edge™ builds on GreenRoad’s 20-year legacy of fleet safety and driver behavior management leadership. The company pioneered real-time driver coaching and AI-powered solutions, leveraging deep data insights to deliver safer driving and empower proactive safety management across territories and vehicle types.

Digital Edge Main Benefits:

  1. Full Digital Solution: Streamlined deployment with seamless app-based setup, over-the-air updates, and without hardware installation.
  2. Always On: Non-stop functionality without driver intervention; continuous real-time tracking, even when the driver is not in the vehicle, for immediate vehicle location in case of theft. 
  3. AI-Powered Safety Insights: Turns granular data into actionable insights. Real-time coaching and predictive analytics help prevent collisions and empower managers to take control of fleet safety performance. 
  4. Optimized Investment: Delivers value from day one with no vehicle downtime, and no need for service or inventory. Maximizes current investments by leveraging existing in-vehicle tablets and smartphones. 

“The future of fleet safety lies in prioritizing driver behavior and leveraging cutting-edge technology,” said Zohar Elhanani, CEO of GreenRoad. “Digital Edge™ shatters the safety telematics mold, delivering a seamless, efficient, and digital pathway to unmatched safety outcomes.”

“GreenRoad Digital Edge™, offers a winning combination,” said Julia Conway, Big Bus Tours COO. “The granularity and accuracy of the data coupled with the streamlined deployment convinced us it has the potential to transform our fleet safety. This solution promises long-term value, and we’re excited to test its potential for improving both safety and driver engagement – a win-win for everyone involved.”

GreenRoad invites fleet operators to experience Digital Edge™.
Visit: https://greenroad.com/digital-edge/.

About GreenRoad

GreenRoad is a global leader in fleet safety telematics and driver behavior management. Leveraging predictive AI-powered data, GreenRoad offers solutions that improve driver safety in real-time, reduce operational costs, and assure a proactive data-driven fleet safety approach.

Media contact:
Matan Kemp
Head of Marketing
GreenRoad

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/greenroad-ushers-in-new-era-in-fleet-safety-with-digital-edge-302203890.html

SOURCE GreenRoad

