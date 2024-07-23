AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAR GLOBAL LAUNCHES MARRIOTT RESIDENCES IN AIDA, FURTHER RAISING THE INTERNATIONAL APPEAL OF OMAN’S REAL ESTATE MARKET

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

MUSCAT, Oman, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, today announced the launch of Marriott Residences as part of their Aida masterplan community, paying homage to the hospitality giant’s world-class standards of sophisticated living. Valued at USD 100,000,000, the development is anticipated to be one of the most sought-after addresses in Oman’s spectacular golfing destination.

To be managed by Marriott International, the Marriott Residences Aida, Oman, entail a collection of 224 units offering a choice of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences strategically positioned along the shoreline, providing sweeping vistas of the ocean and majestic cliffs. Seamlessly blending stylish aesthetics with comfort and contemporary design, each home is meticulously crafted to surpass expectations, complementing every discerning lifestyle.

Construction of Marriott Residences is currently underway and is estimated to be completed by Q4 2027.

Commenting on the launch, Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive Officer, Dar Global, said: “Our experience of bringing high-end co-branded residences to aspirational neighbourhoods across the globe has uniquely positioned us as a brand continually striving to drive excellence in luxury real estate. After the launch of W Residences in Dubai our continued collaboration with Marriott international for Marriott Residences in AIDA underscores our shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in residential offerings, by providing our customers not just homes but also an unparalleled ease of living. We are confident that Marriott Residences Aida, Oman will replicate the success of our other projects, receiving a strong response from the global clientele.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development (EMEA) at Marriott International, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Dar Global with the introduction of Marriott Residences AIDA, Oman. AIDA is a unique masterplan with breathtaking sea views and we look forward to bringing Marriott’s hospitality and service to the owners of these prestigious private residences.”

Booking is now open for this prestigious project at www.darglobal.co.uk/marriott-residences-aida-oman.

Legal Disclaimer:
Marriott Residences Aida, Oman is not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). DAR Global uses the Marriott marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. 

SOURCE Dar Global

