XCMG Group Joint Venture Launches First Integrated Battery Pack for Green Commercial Transportation

PRNewswire July 23, 2024

XUZHOU, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG & ENNEAGON, the joint venture of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (“XCMG Group”) and ENNEAGON Energy, unveils its first set of comprehensive swapping battery packs, as a significant move to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy on commercial vehicles, further promoting sustainable transportation solutions.

The newly launched pack is designed to cater to various scenarios, with swapping times ranging from just 1.5 to 4 minutes. The innovative lever-type design allows for rapid deployment within 48 hours. The integrated solution includes:

  • the integrated dual-head DC charging stations,
  • the low-voltage DC chargers,
  • the combined excavation and transport battery swap units,
  • the MINI battery swap stations,
  • and the 800 series battery swap stations.

Highlighting the technological advancements, the new generation of CTB battery technology used in these products increases volumetric energy density by over 25%. This enhancement not only optimizes performance but also ensures compatibility across a broad spectrum of power requirements from 20kW to 400kW.

Established at the end of January 2024, XCMG & ENNEAGON has remarkably achieved mass production within just five months. The highly automated production line seamlessly integrates various manufacturing stages, ensuring each unit meets top industry quality standards.

Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group, pointed out that this milestone is pivotal for XCMG’s capabilities in R&D and mass production of integrated charging and swapping equipment. “It solidifies a robust foundation for strengthening their leadership in new energy sectors as they continue leveraging industrial advantages to foster ecosystem growth around new energy solutions.”

Aligned with global dual-carbon objectives, carbon peak, and carbon neutrality, XCMG is intensifying efforts on developing core technologies in electrification components while scaling applications across its operations. This strategic direction not only supports sustainable industry transformation but also positions the Group as a frontrunner in renewable initiatives.

Moving forward, XCMG & ENNEAGON are set to continue their advancements by leveraging the partnership to focus on technological improvements and product development. This initiative is poised to redefine the benchmarks for electrification in construction machinery and enhance its market position through a unified brand strategy that combines vehicles, stations, chargers, and batteries into a cohesive offering.

By fostering high-speed development within its new energy sector, XCMG Group continues its commitment towards an eco-friendly future, contributing significantly towards innovative green transportation technologies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xcmg-group-joint-venture-launches-first-integrated-battery-pack-for-green-commercial-transportation-302203927.html

SOURCE XCMG Group

