  • new product

Tompkins Robotics Launches tSortPost: A Flexible and Scalable Solution for Parcel Sortation

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tompkins Robotics, a global leader in robotic sortation solutions for distribution and fulfillment operations, today announced the launch of its latest autonomous mobile robot for sortation: tSortPost. This new addition to the Tompkins Robotics product line promises to transform parcel sortation with minimal infrastructure requirements and rapid deployment capabilities, offering ease of deployment and opportunity for expansion. tSortPost can sort parcels, operate as a tote or carton delivery system to move containers around a warehouse, or feed an order consolidation system such as our tSort unit sortation systems.

Tompkins Robotics AMRs, PickPallet, PickPal, tSortPost & tSort

“tSortPost is poised to significantly impact the industry by providing an innovative and efficient solution to the complex challenges of parcel sortation,” said Mike Futch, Chief Executive Officer of Tompkins Robotics. “The tSortPost adds to our extensive sortation abilities through our tSort product line which delivers an unparalleled solution set designed to empower businesses worldwide, driving operational excellence and productivity.”

tSortPost offers numerous benefits to parcel sortation, including a stable design for enhanced speed, customizable options with a crossbelt or tilt tray divert mechanism, an adjustable elevation up to 1.5 meters, and minimal infrastructure requirements without the need for extensive hardware. tSortPost is powered by the Transcend software suite, which optimizes performance, ensures seamless integration with existing systems, and creates a versatile and efficient solution.

“tSortPost is designed to be accessible for companies of all sizes,” added Jim Serstad, Vice President of Robotics Engineering at Tompkins Robotics. “It serves as an excellent entry point for smaller warehouses looking to implement automation while also offering scalability to expand their capabilities into larger operations.”

With the addition of tSortPost to its portfolio, Tompkins Robotics continues to enhance its comprehensive range of sortation solutions. This new offering ensures that warehouses of all sizes can benefit from advanced AMR technology, addressing diverse needs with a well-rounded selection of products.

For more information about tSortPost and Tompkins Robotics’ full suite of automation solutions, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.

About Tompkins Robotics
Founded in 2017, Tompkins Robotics is a global leader in robotic sortation solutions for distribution and fulfillment operations. Building on momentum from the award-winning tSort robotic sortation solution, the company continues to develop innovative robotic solutions to solve the most challenging supply chain problems. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsrobotics.com.

Contact Information:
Lee Ann Vallerga
Marketing Director
Tompkins Robotics
Marketing@tompkinsrobotics.com

Tompkins Robotics

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467449/TR_tSortPost___Email_Header_01.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355481/Tompkins_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tompkins-robotics-launches-tsortpost-a-flexible-and-scalable-solution-for-parcel-sortation-302204602.html

SOURCE Tompkins Robotics

