The Road to CES 2025 Begins Now

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, the owner and producer of CES®, the world’s most powerful tech event, is paving the way to CES 2025 with its robust fall event schedule, new exhibitors, updated CTA and CES branding—including a new CES website—and acclaimed programming.

This fall leading up to the show, CTA will make stops in Paris, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York to make some major show announcements, discuss the latest innovations, and have meaningful dialogue on how technology can enrich and empower people worldwide.

“We are thrilled to host CES events around the globe that will offer a sneak peek into what’s coming in Las Vegas next January,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. “Expect to see technology innovations from across the globe that are transforming industries, improving lives, and solving some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

The journey to CES started earlier than ever at the CTA CEO Summit in Stockholm, where CTA released a new artificial intelligence (AI) study. The next stop is the CES Tech Trends x FDDay 2024 event in Paris, continuing the partnership between CTA and France Digitale and offering the startup community the opportunity to network and discover local trends. Returning to Amsterdam, CES Unveiled will highlight European innovation through groundbreaking exhibitions and conference programming. Stay tuned for announcements on additional CES events this fall.

The road will lead to Las Vegas, where CES transforms the city into a bustling hub with visionaries, technology companies, and startups converging across categories like artificial intelligence, health, sustainability, mobility, enterprise, and more. As the technology landscape evolves, the representation of companies at the show does too. First-time CES exhibitors in 2025 include Oshkosh Corporation and Komatsu. CES will welcome back AdTech exhibitors like DoubleVerify and TripleLift.

“CES is the place for the technology industry to dive in on business and technology trends, with thousands of exhibitors across the show floor and the average executive hosting nearly 30 meetings in Las Vegas,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. “We are expanding our show floor across new venues and can’t wait to welcome exhibitors and attendees from around the world to Las Vegas for the innovation and collaboration that we see at CES each year.”

On August 28, the CES and CTA logos will receive a refresh. This exciting update comes at a pivotal moment of CTA’s 100th anniversary and unprecedented momentum for CTA, CES, and the technology industry.

CES continues to seek products and voices powering innovation with its CES Innovation Awards and Call for Speakers to recognize the best products and points of view in the industry. To get expert insights and commentary leading up to CES 2025, tune into the CES Tech Talk podcast. While Season 8 of the CES Tech Talk podcast will launch in September, a special edition on NBCUniversal’s plan for Paris ahead of the Games is available today. Guest Dan Lovinger, President, Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships at NBCUniversal, will discuss how to tell captivating stories, deliver an immersive experience, and present engaging new formats.

CES 2025 will return to Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, showcasing the power of technology for a brighter future.

