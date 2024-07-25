Cisco and Rockwell Automation to Accelerate Digital Transformation of the Asia Pacific Industrial Market

Cisco and Rockwell Automation will collaborate to advance industrial automation capabilities alongside robust industrial networking and security solutions.

The combined expertise of the two organizations empowers manufacturers to streamline operations, boost productivity, improve sustainability and fortify the security of their industrial networks.

The collaboration extends beyond technology, to enhance the build out of digital skills within the region through Cisco Networking Academy.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cisco, a worldwide leader in networking and security, and Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a collaboration to propel digital transformation of the industrial market in the Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China region. The announcement was made as the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the same.

Cisco and Rockwell Automation provide technologies and services that enable manufacturers to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and ensure the security of their industrial networks. This collaboration will see the two companies coming together to facilitate the implementation of advanced automation solutions, such as connected factories and industrial IoT, while also addressing the unique challenges and requirements of manufacturing environments.

“As industries across APJC embark on their digital transformation journeys, our collaboration with Rockwell Automation is poised to deliver significant value for our customers,” said Kartika Prihadi, Vice President, Partners & Routes to Market Sales, Cisco. “By joining forces, we aim to empower industrial enterprises with cutting-edge secure connectivity solutions that drive operational efficiency, enhance productivity and unlock new growth opportunities.”

The MOU signifies a deeper commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation between Cisco and Rockwell Automation, as they work together to harness the power of digital technologies and automation solutions to meet the unique challenges of the APJC industrial market.

“At Rockwell we firmly believe in the idea of better together and we are excited to embark on this journey with Cisco to accelerate digital transformation in Asia and the Pacific,” said Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president, Market Access, Rockwell Automation. “By combining our strengths and capabilities, we are well-positioned to help industrial enterprises in the region navigate the complexities of digitalization and achieve sustainable growth.”

Addressing the digital skills gap in the manufacturing sector

Cisco and Rockwell Automation will also work towards training and building a wider talent pool to address the digital skills gap in the manufacturing sector. This will be done by leveraging Cisco’s Networking Academy program and Rockwell Automation’s partnerships with universities across the region.

Cisco Networking Academy is one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world. Cisco Networking Academy provides high-quality IT and cybersecurity courses, learning simulators, and hands-on learning opportunities via a learning platform to support instructors and engage learners in 190 countries. To date, over 20 million global learners have taken Cisco Networking Academy courses to gain digital skills. Additionally, 95% of students that have taken Cisco certification aligned courses have attributed obtaining a job or education opportunity to Cisco Networking Academy.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

