AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Talent Technology Company Cappfinity Launches New Product – ‘Skills Discovery’

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The skills-based Talent Acquisition and Management company Cappfinity is proud to launch its new workforce mapping platform, Skills Discovery. This new skills platform extends Cappfinity’s end-to-end people management proposition by offering actionable skills intelligence across organisations and educational institutions. Individuals complete a rigorous skills survey resulting in an insightful report and meaningful development content. Managers are provided with a skills language and insights that empower powerful career conversations and internal talent mobility. Organisations have access to a real-time dashboard showing skills distribution data that is configurable by employee category and information.

Co-CEO Alex Linley remarked ‘We know our clients have been wanting to simply understand what skills they have where in their organisations. Research shows 90% of organisations want to become skill-based but are struggling to know how and where to start. We are excited that our Skills Discovery product helps companies quickly and practically with this overwhelming challenge’.

The Skills Discovery tool leverages cutting edge technology and the latest science and research around the valid and reliable measurement of skills. Celine Floyd, Chief Proposition Officer, says ‘We are privileged to have early adopter clients across aviation, recruitment, financial services and higher education – with collectively 6,000 completions of Skills Discovery within the platform so far. We have heard unequivocally the huge impact it has had in terms of skills data provision, improving awareness of employee potential, manager upskilling, talent mobility, speed of promotions, talent spotting and career pathways. We look forward to seeing the global growth in this offering’.

To learn more about skills discovery please visit https://cappfinity.com/our-solutions/skills-discovery/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/talent-technology-company-cappfinity-launches-new-product–skills-discovery-302205151.html

SOURCE Cappfinity

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.