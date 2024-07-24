AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Introduces Zero-Fee Block Trading, Empowering Crypto Traders and Advertisers

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch the revolutionary Block Trading. By introducing this cutting-edge feature, Bybit aims to revolutionize the way individuals and institutions engage in large-scale asset transactions, providing faster and more secure trading experiences for all.

Bybit Introduces Zero-Fee Block Trading, Empowering Crypto Traders and Advertisers

Bybit Block Trading offers zero fees, making trading accessible to all users and enabling traders to maximize returns without incurring additional expenses. Moreover, Bybit prioritizes the security of user accounts and assets by enforcing strict verification processes and employing robust scanning protocols. This ensures transactions occur in a secure environment, minimizing the risk of fraud and maintaining transaction integrity.

Bybit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Key advantages of Bybit Block Trading:

  1. Faster and More Convenient Trading: Enables users to complete the buying or selling of large-scale assets with a single transaction. This streamlines the trading process, saving valuable time and effort for traders.
  2. Reduced Price Slippage: Reduces price slippage by matching large-scale demands, ensuring optimal asset prices for traders

This feature supports a wide range of fiat currencies, including NGN, RUB, THB, VND, ARS, PHP, IDR, USD, and HKD. It also supports USDT, providing users with a comprehensive selection of trading options.

“We are thrilled to introduce Bybit’s P2P Block Trading platform, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower traders and advertisers,” said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. “With its faster, more convenient trading capabilities and enhanced security measures, we believe Block Trading will reshape the landscape of large-scale asset transactions in crypto.”

To learn more about Bybit’s Block Trading features, visit: https://www.bybit.com/fiat/trade/otc/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-introduces-zero-fee-block-trading-empowering-crypto-traders-and-advertisers-302205083.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.