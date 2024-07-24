AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. receives the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering Excellence in Drug Discovery and Development Services

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. excels in providing end-to-end drug discovery and development solutions, showcasing its innovative approaches and strong commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan has recognized Aragen Life Sciences, a world-class contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. With nearly 25 years of experience, Aragen assists its global clients in various industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and agrochemical, throughout the biopharmaceutical lifecycle, offering comprehensive solutions spanning small and large molecules.

The company provides highly customized services tailored to meet client requirements and leverages cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive its discovery and development projects to commercialization.

The company provides highly customized services tailored to meet client requirements and leverages cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to drive its discovery and development projects to commercialization.

It also focuses on sustainability through initiatives like carbon-neutral programs and green chemistry, underscoring its dedication to environmental responsibility.

Mani Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen Life Sciences, said, “We are honored to receive the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in delivering value to our clients. We remain committed to advancing the forefront of drug discovery and development while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”

“Frost & Sullivan commends Aragen’s impressive customer centricity, which is evident in its tailored approach to meeting diverse client needs, commitment to transparency and trust through collaborative partnerships, and dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction at every engagement stage. By adapting its strategies to address individual pain points, assigning dedicated product managers driven by customer feedback, and offering flexibility and choice in service delivery, Aragen sets itself apart as a leader in delivering exceptional customer experiences within the global life sciences industry,” said Khushbu Jain, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Aragen’s success is driven by a talented workforce of over 3,700 scientists worldwide, including 450+ PhDs, ensuring robust scientific capabilities and operational efficiency. The company’s strategic investments and customer-centric approach have cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the life sciences industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Aragen’s unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond simple good service, leading to improved customer retention and an expanded base.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91- 9953764546
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com 

About Aragen

Aragen Life Sciences is a leading R&D and manufacturing solutions provider to the global life sciences industries. It offers a range of solutions across the drug development continuum to advance small and large-molecule programs. The Company operates through a global network of eight sites with a team of ~4,400 employees and 450+ PhDs. Its expertise and experience have enabled over 400 customers to advance their research programs from early discovery through development and commercialization. Aragen’s innovative mindset, infrastructure, flexible business models, clear purpose, and proprietary project management platform have enabled it to effectively scale and service large pharma, biotech, agrochemical, and animal health industries globally. Visit www.aragen.com for more details.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.