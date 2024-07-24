EZRA AND SIMON SINEK BRING PERSONALIZED COACHING TO 1,000 FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

‘Gift of Coaching’ program will provide free coaching to nurses, residents, paramedics, Advanced Practice Providers, and allied health professionals to help elevate their professional and personal lives

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EZRA , an LHH brand, today launched the Gift of Coaching program to provide free professional coaching, support, and tools to 1,000 U.S.-based healthcare workers with support from Simon Sinek , Optimist, bestselling author and founder of The Optimism Company. Beginning this fall, the program will provide much-needed support to an essential yet underserved professional community through the power of coaching, helping participants navigate the unique stresses and challenges of their roles.

“It is a fact that frontline healthcare workers are doing some of the most stressful work and are the least-served when it comes to coaching, support, and leadership training,” said Simon Sinek, New York Times bestselling author of Start with Why and The Infinite Game. “We keep telling doctors and nurses and other frontline healthcare workers to take care of the patients, but who’s taking care of them? I am excited that EZRA is offering free coaching and support to 1,000 people who are currently working in American hospitals. It is about time we did something like this!”

According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report , healthcare workers are facing unprecedented mental health challenges in the aftermath of COVID-19 with many struggling with burnout, anxiety, and depression. Researchers compared survey data from 2018 and 2022 and found that 46% of healthcare workers reported feeling burnout often or very often, compared to 32% in 2018, while 44% indicated that they were looking for a new job in 2022.

“At EZRA, we believe that everyone is better with a coach – and that couldn’t be more true for those at the frontline of caring for others. We’ve seen how our coaching leads to a 52% increase in employees reporting higher job performance and a 40% increase in job satisfaction,” said Nick Goldberg, CEO of EZRA. “This new initiative offers individuals a safe space to explore their challenges, opportunities, purpose and passions, whilst creating a measurable impact on factors like stress, work-life balance, and burnout.”

Designed to empower healthcare workers who would otherwise not have access to coaching, the Gift of Coaching program will be offered in both English and Spanish providing participants with one-on-one coaching over a three-month period focused on enhancing overall well-being and professional performance. Participants will track their progress using EZRA’s proprietary tool, EZRA MEASURE to gauge the personal and professional impact of the program.

Healthcare workers can apply for the Gift of Coaching program beginning Wednesday, July 24. The final day to register will be September 30. To learn more, visit https://info.helloezra.com/the-gift-of-coaching .

About EZRA

A leading global virtual coaching and learning provider, EZRA is revolutionizing the way businesses approach employee development by leveraging the power of behavioral science to break down barriers and make professional coaching accessible to everyone.

Through its global network of over 2,000 world-class accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 127 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates with more than 500,000 sessions delivered. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify.

Established in 2019, EZRA is an LHH brand and part of The Adecco Group, the world’s leading talent advisory and solutions company.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: https://helloezra.com .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what’s next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world’s leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

To learn more about LHH, visit: https://www.lhh.com .

To learn more about The Adecco Group, visit: https://www.adeccogroup.com.

