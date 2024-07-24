AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Unveils Spot Liquidity Pairing Program: Connecting Quality Market Makers with Projects for Improved Liquidity

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of the Spot Liquidity Pairing Program. This initiative aims to connect quality Market Makers with projects seeking improved liquidity.

The Spot Liquidity Pairing Program offers liquidity providers the opportunity to join and collaborate with Bybit. One of the key benefits of the program is the visibility it provides to Premium Liquidity Providers. Bybit will highlight Liquidity Providers in the “Premium” category on the recommendation list to projects. This recognition helps in establishing strong partnerships and attracting more potential projects.

Bybit is pleased to announce and congratulate the following Premium Market Makers for the month of July (in alphabetical order):

  • Amber Group
  • Auros
  • CyantArb
  • DWF Labs
  • Flow Traders
  • Pulsar Trading
  • Raven

These Market Makers have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to liquidity provision, making them valuable partners for projects seeking improved liquidity and market access.

Eugene Cheung, Head of Institutions at Bybit, said, “The Spot Liquidity Pairing Program is part of Bybit’s ongoing efforts to foster a robust trading environment and facilitate the growth of the digital asset ecosystem. By connecting quality market makers with promising projects, Bybit aims to enhance liquidity and provide a seamless trading experience for its users.”

Le Shi, Head of Trading at Auros, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Premium Market Maker by Bybit. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to providing top-tier liquidity solutions and aligns perfectly with our mission to support the growth and efficiency of the digital asset ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Bybit and contributing to a more seamless trading experience for all users.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-unveils-spot-liquidity-pairing-program-connecting-quality-market-makers-with-projects-for-improved-liquidity-302205071.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.