World-famous Greek restaurant estiatorio Milos opens its first Asian location at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — estiatorio Milos, one of the most celebrated Greek restaurants in the world, officially opens its newest abode at Marina Bay Sands today, enhancing the rich tapestry of gourmet experiences at the integrated resort. Founded by chef and restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, Milos is set to become a Greek culinary gem at the heart of the city, promising an authentic and sophisticated dining experience rooted in the concept of philoxenia – the sacred art of making a stranger feel like home – while embracing quality ingredients and simple but masterful techniques.

In celebration of its launch, over 250 guests were welcomed to the pristine interiors to journey through the unique showcases of Milos while delighting in the soiree accompanied by live music. The evening marked a significant milestone in the restaurant’s 45-year-legacy as it makes its foray into Asia and 10th international location. Through a curation of signature dishes, live food stations, and a variety of handcrafted cocktails, the event immersed guests in an atmosphere reminiscent of homes in the Cycladic islands of Greece.

Paul Town, Chief Operating Officer, Marina Bay Sands, said, “Milos stands at the pinnacle of Greek culinary excellence, with its one-of-a-kind experience across the globe. We are honoured to work with chef Costas Spiliadis to introduce Milos to this region, knowing his dedication to quality and passion for staying true to his Greek heritage and culture. We are excited to embark on an odyssey with Milos to bring the best and most authentic experience to all our guests.”

Costas Spiliadis said, “Building the Milos brand has been my life’s work, and in my experience, a restaurant is remembered for two things: food and its people. Milos combines these two elements to curate a signature experience that exudes the ultimate Greek hospitality. I am proud of my culture, and it brings me joy to introduce this high-quality experience through one plate of Greek food at a time. In exploring a new frontier like Asia, it is an incredible opportunity to work with Marina Bay Sands, a like-minded partner who shares our values of delivering world-class experiences.”

Embark on a journey through Greece

The menu at Milos consistently reflects Greek culinary traditions, presenting globally sourced ingredients and seafood from the Mediterranean in ways that respect its pure form for natural flavours to shine while exuding class and simplicity in every dish.

Guests are ushered to the restaurant’s spectacular fish market – the heartbeat of the restaurant – to select their choice pick of the day. Some 15 varieties of wild-caught fish air-flown daily from the Mediterranean, ranging from cherna (grouper), fagri (red sea bream) to lavraki (seabass) and alfonsino (the emperor), await to be prepared in various styles, whether sashimi, grilled, or baked in sea salt. Complemented by a raw bar and seasonal vegetable display, Milos offers a dining experience that highlights authenticity and purity.

The Milos experience, synonymous with the sharing of large plates at the table, starts with the Milos Special – a tower of lightly fried zucchini and eggplant layered into a tower of tzatziki dip and surrounded by pieces of Saganaki Kefalograviera cheese.

Continue the culinary voyage with a Tomato Salad featuring an ensemble of farm fresh, vine ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onions and Kalamata olives, tossed in extra virgin olive oil and sea salt and served alongside barrel aged feta cheese, before indulging in the tender, grilled Mediterranean Octopus (Xtapodi) from Limnos island with Santorini fava.

Revel in the marvellous medley of tastes in Astakomakaronada – lobster pasta Athenian-style, featuring a hearty steamed lobster and linguine pasta covered in a savoury concoction of lobster bisque and authentic tomato sauce. Meanwhile, the whole fish baked in sea salt is presented to the table where a delicate process of breaking the salt casing, fillet and plating unfolds, ensuring that dining at Milos goes beyond to impress gourmands and loyal fans alike.

Inspired by the Greecian paradise, the beverage programme highlights seven cocktails that capture the essence of the islands.

Greek flair also turns up a notch with three cocktails exclusive to Singapore. A rendition of the dirty martini’s timeless sophistication, Martini of the Gods combines vodka from Greece, umami bitters and olive brine, all shaken for ice crystals to form on top of the glass. The Demeter Sour executes a special interpretation of the classic whisky sour, with a robust mix of bourbon, pistachio syrup, creamy Greek yoghurt, fresh lemon juice and Angostura bitters, topped with eye-catching pistachio dust. The Santorini Sunrise embraces an alluring blend of grapefruit gin and Campari, complemented by freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice, honey from Kythira and mint leaves.

Home to the widest variety of Greek wines in Singapore, Milos presents a unique wine programme of Greek wine labels from indigenous grape varieties such as Assyrtiko, Xinomavro and Agiorgitiko sourced from the volcanic terroir of Santorini to the mountainous slopes of the Peloponnese.

An orchestra of Greek design elements

Designed by Alain Carle Architecte, who also developed its restaurants at Las Vegas and New York, the concept of Milos Singapore embodies the simplicity in Greek architecture. From the monumental marble entrance made from Pendelikon marble, whose origin from Athens dates back to the Parthenon, to the cylindrical portico that evokes the iconic windmills of the Cycladic islands of Greece, the elevated entrance acts as a transition into a world of dining excellence.

Similar to the architecture found in the island of Milos, the restaurant showcases a sense of exteriority and breeziness that brings together the sophisticated outdoors with a sense of brightness. A highlight is the Kalami ceiling, evoking the feeling of dining underneath a giant pergola on a coastal terrace, while overlooking the fish market. The open kitchen highlights a celebration of taste and the cohesiveness of the culinary team, bringing a theatrical event alive for guests to observe from afar.

Throughout the restaurant, European oak lends warmth while decorations of large urns and artefacts from various regions of Greece, including Thessaloniki and Crete, are used to enhance the sculptural qualities, set in dialogue with the purity of the white canvas of the space. Frameworks from Costas Spiliadis’ daughter, who is a photography artist, are located in dedicated areas to emphasise light and geometry in Greek landscape.

Located at B1-48 of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, directly opposite Sands Theatre, Milos Singapore is a 155-seater restaurant open for lunch and dinner daily.

