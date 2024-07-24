AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Omdia research reveals larger-sized TV displays will drive 8% growth in display area demand

PRNewswire July 24, 2024

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to Omdia‘s Display long-term demand forecast tracker, overall display area demand in 2024 is projected to increase by 8% in 2024 compared to the previous year. While the global economic uncertainties and rising prices are expected to slow down the growth rate of unit-based demand, the demand for larger-sized displays is anticipated to surge, leading to a significant recovery in area-based demand.

-

Over the past two years, display demand has experienced negative growth in terms of area for the first time in the history of flat panel displays. This downturn is primarily attributed to the demand cliff effect from the surge in demand during the COVID-19 era and the decline in consumer confidence due to the energy crisis, global inflation, supply chain disruption, and rising raw material prices.

In 2024, the growth rate of display demand based on unit volume is expected to remain similar to the previous year at approximately 1%. However, demand for larger-sized displays is expected to increase steadily due to improved productivity and enhancements in display technology.

According to Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia’s Display research practice, “The 80-inch and larger-sized TV market initially focused on improving profitability and operating rates for panel suppliers, but this year, it is shifting towards significantly expanding consumer demand. Panels are being supplied at lower prices due to improvements in productivity and yield, and they are likely to be released to the market at more attractive prices during the peak season in the second half of this year.”

Omdia forecasts show panel suppliers aim to ship 7.8 million 80-inch or larger-sized TV panels this year, a 35% increase from the previous year. In the overall display market, the area-based proportion of displays larger than 80 inches is expected to be around 7% this year, increasing to 11% by 2030. Given that investing in FABs larger than Gen10 in no longer challenging, panel suppliers will maximize the use of existing Gen8 or Gen10 FABs, with the rise in demand expected to improve FAB operation rates.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha KhanFasiha.khan@omdia.com

-

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/omdia-research-reveals-larger-sized-tv-displays-will-drive-8-growth-in-display-area-demand-302205219.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.