LONGi Completed Its First Vertical Installation of All-Black Solar Modules in Japan

HOKKAIDO, Japan, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The serene snowy landscape of Hokkaido is home to the vertical installation of LONGi’s 2.58 kW Hi-MO X6 All-Black solar modules which seamlessly integrate with the facade of the building and offer consistent power.

Hokkaido is renowned for its abundant snowfall and prolonged winter season. This long-term snow coverage has greatly affected the power generation efficiency of the rooftop. The ideal installation angle of 38° in Sapporo still succumbs to a 90% reduction in power output during the snowy months from the end of the year to the New Year; even a steeper angle of 75° could result in a 50% loss in power generation.

Moreover, due to local regulations prohibiting rooftop snow removal for safety reasons, traditional rooftop projects in Hokkaido have struggled to achieve the desired returns. However, the vertically installed modules provided by LONGi have adeptly circumvented these issues, offering greater accessibility for operation and maintenance compared to traditional rooftop installations.

Vertical installation boasts advantages over rooftop installation—easy to clean and no dust or snow accumulation risk. However, this raises questions about the suitability of solar modules and architectural design. To achieve efficient power generation while preserving architectural aesthetics, Tomita turned to LONGi.

Hi-MO X6 All-black modules, with HPBC cell technology, present a black visual effect that increases light absorption and improves power generation conversion efficiency.

The All-Black design seamlessly integrates with the building facade, achieving a perfect blend of power generation and modern architectural aesthetics.

Amidst the global transition to green energy, solar power has become an increasingly appreciated solution. LONGi is committed to providing innovative solutions that ensure the high efficiency of solar modules and the fusion of modern architectural aesthetics.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-completed-its-first-vertical-installation-of-all-black-solar-modules-in-japan-302205193.html

SOURCE LONGi