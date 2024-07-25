AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

eClerx GenAI360 Platform Wins the Silver 2024 Globee® Award for Technology

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

SYDNEY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS) eClerx announced today that its GenAI360 Platform has been named the Silver winner for AI Innovation at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology.

More than 1,700 nominations were received for the award. The Globee® Awards for Technology is a renowned program celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations across the tech industry.

The eClerx GenAI360 Platform focuses on content, virtual customer care, code automation, and insights across various business needs. By integrating advanced foundation models, GenAI360 delivers improved efficiency and creativity to users in multiple use cases.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the Globee® Awards,” said eClerx Global Head of Technology Sanjay Kukreja. “This Silver award is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions leveraging the latest in technology with a focus on empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency, quality, and better insights. It reflects our dedication to continuous innovation and excellence in technology.”

Globee Awards President San Madan added, “Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the 2024 Globee Awards for Technology. Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and inspiring us all.”

The award is the second of two awards the platform has won in 2024. In January, the eClerx GenAI360 Platform was selected as a winner of the BIG Innovation Awards 2024, an annual business accolade by the Business Intelligence Group.

For more information, visit https://eclerx.com/genai360-platform/

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world’s leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 16,800+ people across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA.

For more information visit www.eClerx.com.

Press contact
press@eclerx.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535909/eClerx_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/eclerx-genai360-platform-wins-the-silver-2024-globee-award-for-technology-302205551.html

SOURCE eClerx

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.