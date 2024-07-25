ActivePort launches its B2B Network Ecosystem Orchestration (NEO) Platform

SYDNEY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ActivePort (ASX:ATV) is excited to announce the general release of its Network Ecosystem Orchestration (NEO) solution under the Global Edge brand. Global Edge is ActivePort’s SaaS platform for managed networks and this release is the first of the global B2B deployments, starting in Australia and New Zealand.

ActivePort’s NEO platform connects enterprise customers from the Edge to the Cloud via a self-service software defined network (SDN) portal, eliminating the complexity and cost of building network services. The technology was designed for enterprise customers that require a sophisticated self-service management toolkit for high-performance, reliable and secure cloud connectivity.

Ecosystem Orchestration to the Edge

Network-as-a-service (NaaS) operators have proven the market demand for self-service networks between data centres and clouds. ActivePort’s Global Edge platform extends that capability all the way to the customers’ premises with its NEO edge-to-cloud SaaS solution.

ActivePort’s new B2B product integrates software defined networks, cyber security, connectivity and cloud into a single easy-to-use interface, charged to the customer at a flat fee per endpoint.

Launch and Beyond

At launch, Global Edge NEO consists of cloud hubs in Australia’s and New Zealand’s capital cities, orchestrated by ActivePort’s innovative software to connect major cloud ecosystem providers to the customers’ networks. The NEO nodes will be progressively deployed in key international locations, starting in Australia and New Zealand then expanding into Singapore for the Southeast Asian market and beyond.

Orchestration Showcase

Global Edge is powered by the software ActivePort sells to its telecommunications customers globally. By launching its own B2B portal, ActivePort can showcase new features as they’re developed and test new technology to drive more enterprise software sales. New Features in the first release of NEO include:

Integrated SD-WAN & SD-Internet to enable highly resilient, packet-based dual path connectivity at the branch (edge) of the network with zero-touch deployment for simple configuration.

Network function virtualisation that supports deployment of complimentary technology at the edge or the network core such as firewalls, bandwidth optimisers, voice & video applications, analytics tools and much more.

Netflow and Appflow analytics to store and analyse network traffic for deep packet inspection, routing optimisation, real time monitoring and management.

Managed Firewall to deliver a SASE solution that secures networks at their core by reducing cyber-attack surface areas and improve performance beyond traditional SD-WAN networks.

Enterprise Services

NEO is a comprehensive toolkit of enterprise grade SDN services. Cyber security, deep packet inspection, quality of service and network function virtualisation capabilities integrate network and cloud ecosystems to form a global network service, managed from a single portal interface.

NEO targets enterprise customers seeking a management tool that offers instant provisioning of secure network inter-connectivity and multi-cloud access.

Regular Feature Updates

ActivePort will release new features on a regular basis that enhance services offered by NEO. The next release will add data centre service provisioning, additional cloud on-ramps, local-loop ordering and pseudo-wire services. Future releases will include virtual-edge support for global network augmentation and network-to-network integration.

About ActivePort

ActivePort offers self-service portals and on-demand services to telecommunications providers globally. ActivePort’s orchestration software accelerates ‘time to revenue’ while improving customer satisfaction. The software automates Data Centre and Cloud Provider connections, using a single pane for ordering, provisioning, billing, and support, to enhance overall business efficiency. Based in Australia, ActivePort partners with some of the world’s leading telecommunications companies to automate and improve delivery of services.

For more information, please visit www.globaledge.network

