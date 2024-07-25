AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE HÄAGEN-DAZS ROSE PROJECT ANNOUNCES INCREDIBLE GLOBAL FEMALE JUDGING PANEL FOR ITS SECOND YEAR

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On International Women’s Day 2024, Häagen-Dazs announced the first five inspirational recipients of the $100,000 Rose Project bursary grant, and reopened nominations for the second year of the global initiative. The pioneering efforts and societal contributions of trailblazing, unsung women from around the world have once again been put forward, and with just one week left until the closing date for nominations, Häagen-Dazs is thrilled to announce a showstopping judging panel before the next selection stage for The Rose Project commences including:

The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project reveals powerful judging panel, to select winners of $100,000 USD bursary for #WomenWhoDontHoldBack
  • Alejandra Orozco Loza, double Olympic medallist in Diving from Mexico will be joining the panel this year. She has overcome a multitude of hurdles and has harnessed these experiences to motivate and empower young women
  • Katie Piper, UK-based author, broadcaster and philanthropist, is returning to the panel for a second year
  • Aurélie Lory, Häagen-Dazs Shops Global Managing Director, will once again represent the brand and celebrate its pledge to honour womens’ accomplishments

Former Indian tennis champion and phenomenon, Sania Mirza, also joins the incredible women as a global ambassador for The Rose Project.

Handpicked for their own impactful achievements and epitomising Häagen-Dazs’ ‘Don’t Hold Back’ ethos, The Rose Project judging panellists are dedicated, uplifting, and representative of the global nature of the initiative. The judges will utilise their experience and passion to work together and will review the nominations received to select five worthy honourees of the $100,000 bursary grant. To find out more about The Rose Project Judging Panel 2024, visit https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/en/jury/.

Häagen-Dazs launched ‘The Rose Project’ on International Women’s Day 2023 to recognise unsung trailblazing women in honour of the brand’s unsung female co-founder Rose Mattus. Nominations for the global initiative are open for just one more week until 31 July 2024, and can be submitted via https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/en/. Häagen-Dazs invites nominations for ambitious women who have an unwavering dedication to their work or project, and deserve to be recognised and celebrated.

Aurélie Lory says: “We are delighted to continue celebrating our iconic female co-founder, Rose Mattus, by recognising the achievements of inspiring and deserving women from all corners of the globe with The Häagen-Dazs Rose Project. It is an honour to have a stellar panel of influential women on board who are trailblazers within their respective fields and embody Rose’s influence. We are confident that Katie, Sania, and Alejandra will help us select five worthy winners to receive an equal share of this year’s $100,000 bursary grant. We can’t wait to continue championing the stories of unsung female heroes.”

To share an inspirational story and nominate someone for The Rose Project, visit https://iwd.haagen-dazs.global/en/ and ‘Nominate now’ before the closing date of 31 July 2024. 

 

 

Häagen-Dazs The Rose Project Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-haagen-dazs-rose-project-announces-incredible-global-female-judging-panel-for-its-second-year-302205699.html

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs

