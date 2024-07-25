AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pacific International Lines (PIL) Partners with WaveBL in the Digital Trade Document Revolution

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WaveBL, a leading provider of digital trade solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia’s foremost innovative shipping companies. PIL’s integration into the WaveBL Network marks a significant milestone in advancing digitization within the global shipping industry.

WaveBL Logo

By joining the WaveBL Network, PIL reinforces its commitment to driving connectivity and efficiency across its global operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. The partnership leverages WaveBL’s proven electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) solution, improving security, efficiency, and sustainability in PIL’s trade documentation processes, providing a seamless and reliable experience for its customers.

“PIL is pleased to partner with WaveBL to offer an advanced eBL solution to our customers to better streamline transactions, reduce costs, improve productivity, and contribute to carbon footprint reduction for us and our customers. We are leveraging this partnership with WaveBL to upgrade our internal processes to make sure that the efforts made by our customers to switch to e-BL will be translated into an immediate improvement to the way we are managing their documents and their shipments.

“We hope that we, along with shipping lines, customers, e-BL solution providers, and financial institutions, will be able to collectively convert more customers to e-BL solutions,” said Lionel Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, PIL.

“We are thrilled to welcome PIL to WaveBL’s rapidly growing network as our fifth carrier business partner. PIL’s commitment to sustainability and digital innovation mirrors WaveBL’s mission to revolutionize global trade through secure and efficient digital solutions. Together, we aim to drive connectivity and redefine industry standards,” added Noam Rosenfeld, CEO of WaveBL

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the shipping industry as another major ocean carrier embraces the digital era.

About PIL

PIL is a prominent player in container shipping, logistics services, and container manufacturing, operating around 100 vessels with a presence in more than 500 locations. Committed to sustainability and digital transformation, PIL has recently joined DCSA (Digital Container Shipping Association) to accelerate its digital ambitions and enhance operational efficiencies.

For more information: https://pacificinternationallines.org/

About WaveBL

WaveBL is at the forefront of the digital trade revolution, offering secure, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions for electronic trade documentation. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, WaveBL continues to empower businesses worldwide by simplifying trade processes and enhancing operational resilience.

WaveBL contact:

Ilan Weiss, EVP Marketing, WaveBL
Ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

PIL Logo

 

SOURCE WAVE BL; Pacific International Lines (PIL)

