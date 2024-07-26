AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DeepL expands language offering with Traditional Chinese

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

Enterprises and individuals worldwide can now breakdown communication barriers with 33 million users of Traditional Chinese

COLOGNE, Germany, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DeepL has announced today the addition of Traditional Chinese to its platform. The addition of Traditional Chinese brings DeepL’s total number of languages to 33, further expanding access to AI-powered, accurate translation specifically tailored for businesses and enterprises alike. Traditional Chinese is the primary form of written communication for over 33 million people worldwide, representing a major milestone for DeepL in supercharging communication globally.

DeepL logo

Traditional Chinese plays a significant business role on a global scale—serving as the primary form of written communication in key business markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. “We understand the importance of these regions in global trade,” says Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. “The addition of Traditional Chinese not only enables companies in these regions to expand globally, but also provides ample opportunities for companies looking to enter some of Asia’s most impactful markets.”

DeepL has been at the forefront of AI-based communication technology, and is used by over 100,000 businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide in industries ranging from legal, retail, and healthcare to technology and manufacturing. DeepL stands out from other AI systems with translation and writing solutions that are specifically tuned for language—increasing accuracy and reliability in global communications, while providing unparalleled security measures. DeepL’s suite of Language AI tools have been proven to drive significant cost savings and efficiencies for enterprises everywhere.

A 2024 Forrester study revealed that implementing DeepL delivered a 345% return on investment for global companies, reducing translation time by 90% while driving a 50% reduction in workload—underscoring the platform’s potential for businesses seeking to grow revenue and enter new markets faster and at scale.

To find out how DeepL can power up your company’s multilingual communication, visit www.deepl.com.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals in 228 global markets trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL’s AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 900 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/deepl-expands-language-offering-with-traditional-chinese-302206201.html

SOURCE DeepL

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

