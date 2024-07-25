AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Web3 Livestream Explores Cultural Meme Coins and Other Trends

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently hosted the livestream: “2024 Must-Watch Insider Trends in Web3,” taking an in-depth look at the emerging trends and cultural shifts within the Web3 space, including the rise of meme coins and their impact. The recorded session is now available for viewing, providing alpha for all crypto investors.

The livestream highlighted the growing phenomenon of meme coins and their cultural significance within the crypto space. Meme coins have captured the hearts of crypto enthusiasts worldwide, creating vibrant communities and driving engagement through unique cultural narratives.

Player Pump Player (PPP)

The experts discussed Player Pump Player (PPP) culture. “PPP is really the culture of crypto encompassed in one acronym,” said Print, a supporter of the Ponke community. “When you create this culture of PPP it creates a community that starts to synergize with itself, and everyone within the community wants the token to see the project succeed.” This culture fosters an environment where community members support each other, driving the token’s price.

Blockchain Integration with Blinks

The event also featured a discussion on Blinks, a technology that integrates blockchain payments into Web2 apps. “Blinks are blockchain links, and you can integrate blockchain payments or interactions into any web experience, especially web2. And this is especially good for social media payments,” said Nathan Thompson, lead tech writer at Bybit. This innovation simplifies blockchain interactions, making them as seamless as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Hottest Trends

Trader CrashiusClay revealed how he catches the hot trends in crypto. “If you can anticipate where the money is going to come from, where the hype and attention will go, then you can front-run it, and you can position yourself to make sure that you are going to profit.”

The “2024 Must-Watch Insider Trends in Web3” recording is now available on Bybit’s official website. Bybit encourages everyone to watch the recording and gain valuable insights into the future of Web3 and the cultural trends shaping the crypto landscape.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

