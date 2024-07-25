AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOOKII Ushers in New Era of Lawn Mowing with Launch of Neomow X Series, featuring LiDAR SLAM, Available for Pre-Order from July 25

PRNewswire July 25, 2024

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HOOKII, an innovation-driven leader in the smart robotic devices industry, is proud to announce the release of the groundbreaking Neomow X series robotic lawn mower. Featuring advanced LiDAR SLAM and an AI-powered vision system, the Neomow X series enables an easier setup without perimeter wires, centimeter-level navigation for precision, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. This revolutionary mower delivers an effortless lawn care experience like never before, keeping your lawn looking pristine.

3D LiDAR SLAM & Vision Navigation: Enjoy consistently reliable mowing with complete lawn coverage, leaving no noticeable missed spots. This third-generation robotic lawn mower eliminates the need for traditional perimeter wires and signal stations, thanks to its advanced LiDAR technology.

Precise Dynamic Obstacle Avoidance: The Neomow X series seamlessly avoids obstacles autonomously, protecting both your lawn and the mower. It incorporates a 360-degree ultra-wide FOV laser radar, 70-degree vision recognition, and wide-angle front bumper protection.

1.2-3.3 in. (30-85 mm) Cutting Height: With in-app height adjustment, you can tailor your grass cutting preferences, improve turf health, and maintain a uniformly trimmed finish.

Anti-clogging Cutting Disc Design: The Neomow X series automatically aligns with the ground’s profile, ensuring a superior, bump-free mowing experience on any terrain.

Multi-zone & No-go-zone Management: Customize your lawn care by managing different zones and setting no-go areas, the Neomow X series moves freely and efficiently around your patio.

The Neomow X Series robotic lawn mower comprises three models: the Neomow X Lite, Neomow X and Neomow X Pro. Below are their key specifications:

Neomow X Lite

 Neomow X

Neomow X Pro

Max. Mowing Size

2,000㎡ (0.5 Acre) 

4,000㎡ (1 Acre)

6,000㎡ （1.5 Acres）

Mowing Area Per Charge

600 ㎡

600 ㎡

900 ㎡

Mowing Height

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in. )

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in.)

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in. )

Mowing Width

280mm

280mm

280mm

Max. Slope

24° (45% )

24° (45% )

24° (45% )

The Neomow X Series is now available for purchase on the official store. The Neomow X Lite is priced at AUD $3,628, the Neomow X at AUD $4,123, and the Neomow X Pro at AUD $4,783. HOOKII offers at least 10% off for pre-order users within a specific time frame. Don’t miss out! Please visit hookii.com for more information.

About HOOKII

HOOKII has years of R&D experience in the field of AI service robots and intelligent products, and aims to promote the universalization of intelligent tools, providing users with a more convenient, energy-efficient, and high-quality lifestyle.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hookii-ushers-in-new-era-of-lawn-mowing-with-launch-of-neomow-x-series-featuring-lidar-slam-available-for-pre-order-from-july-25-302206257.html

SOURCE Hookii.com

