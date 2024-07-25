ObvioHealth announces strategic investment by Guardant Health to accelerate deployment of oncology clinical trials globally

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ObvioHealth, a global digital clinical trials company, announces a new strategic investment by Guardant Health, Inc., a leading precision oncology company offering liquid and tissue biopsy tests across the cancer research and care continuum. The alliance strengthens ObvioHealth’s domain expertise in oncology and enables streamlined deployment of oncology clinical trials, a therapeutic area that represents more than 40 percent of all global clinical trials. This financing caps off ObvioHealth’s series B extension, totaling USD $18.4 million.

The announcement comes just months after the release of ObvioGo® 2.0, a second-generation digital clinical trial platform designed to streamline and automate clinical workflows for trial sites. The partnership will provide ObvioHealth with access to an extensive network of hospitals and research centers. Guardant Health will, in turn, benefit from the deployment of ObvioGo® to better enable clinical trials for patients at all stages of cancer, minimizing disruption in the sites’ workflow.

“ObvioHealth sees tremendous opportunity in this partnership,” said Ivan Jarry, Chief Executive Officer at ObvioHealth. “Guardant’s network of researchers enables us to further penetrate the oncology therapeutic area and helps us to expand this important research beyond the 35 countries where we are already conducting trials,” said Anand Tharmaratnam, Board Observer at ObvioHealth.

ObvioGo®’s validated environment provides automated study design and configuration, recruitment performance dashboards and a full suite of site and patient facing tools to facilitate eConsent, electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOA), electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) as well as electronic medical record (EMR) data integration. The platform is seamlessly integrated with Oracle’s electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical trial management system (CTMS) software and provides automated data management, formatting, and data reporting capabilities.

Guardant Health joins the list of ObvioHealth’s strategic partners including Dedalus, Novotech and Oracle.

About ObvioHealth

ObvioHealth is a global digital clinical trials company offering best-in-class technology to deliver better data faster. The company’s proprietary digital platform, ObvioGo, offers a robust suite of patient reporting, engagement and monitoring tools, combined with real time metrics and intelligent integrations, to deliver a better trial experience for patients, sites, sponsors and CROs. For more information, visit ObvioHealth.com.

